Joe Rogan On Volkanovski’s Submission Escape: ‘That Crazy Motherf*cker’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t believe what he was seeing with Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski put the UFC Featherweight Championship on the line against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 267 this past Saturday night (Sept. 25). In the third round, Volkanovski somehow escaped a nasty mounted guillotine choke. He ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

During a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan couldn’t contain his excitement reflecting on Volkanovski’s ability to escape the submission.

“When he dove on that guillotine choke, I was like, ‘I wish people could see how beautiful that is the way I see it.’ Cause I know how hard that is to do. The way he slipped it in and got mount on a world champion. Full guillotine mount on the world champion and the guy got out! I mean he’s gurgling, it’s as deep as it gets. And when you realize how good Brian Ortega is and what he’s in right now, he’s in a mount but he’s also got his legs crossed underneath, which is the most ruthless mount. Cause a regular mount you’re on top of a guy and the guy can kinda buck, but Ortega’s got his legs crossed. So that kind of guillotine with a guy like that is death, it’s death! And that crazy motherf*cker from Australia got out.”

Alex Volkanovski Continues His Reign

This was Volkanovski’s second successful title defense. Time will tell what’s next for the 145-pound king. As for Ortega, he’ll need to go back to the drawing board after dropping his second UFC title opportunity.

The featherweight division is stacked. We’ve got Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez coming up.

Giga Chikadze is soaring up the rankings. “The Korean Zombie” continues to lurk. There are plenty of options and Volkanovski says he’s ready for everything.