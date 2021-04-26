Joe Rogan Creates Multiple Viral Moments With Live UFC 261 Reactions

Joe Rogan has once again gone viral.

One-third of the UFC 261 commentary team, Joe Rogan, has been making the rounds on social media with his bizarre and hilarious reactions to the fights that took place that night.

The event had multiple bizarre, extraordinary and downright horrifying moments, from Kamaru Usman’s dramatic KO of Jorge Masvidal to Chris Weidman’s tragic leg break. Thanks to the UFC’s commentator camera, Rogan’s reactions to these events taking place were all captured on film and the results have caused a huge amount of hilarity for many social media users.

Thug Rose!

Check out Rogan’s reaction to Rose Namajunas reclaiming her belt with a head kick knockout over Weli Zhang:

Following his initial reaction, Rogan entered the octagon to interview Rose. However, the moment clearly caught up with him as he can be seen getting visibly emotional.

Kamaru Usman

Whilst Namajunas’ win was incredibly impressive, it was immediately followed up by another highlight-reel KO as Kamaru Usman’s right hand left Jorge Masvidal unconscious. Rogan, of course, had yet another iconic reaction:

Joe Rogan reaction to Usman KO over Masvidal is pretty funny #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/paeiT5JhGV — Body Politic Sports (@__BodyPolSports) April 25, 2021

The Joe Rogan reaction to the Usman KO. pic.twitter.com/juyxYzOEpJ — Mike (@MikeTerril) April 25, 2021

Rogan capped the night off with a post on his Instagram, praising Shevchenko, Namajunas and Usman for their incredible performances. He stated the following:

“What an insane night! One of the most exciting UFC cards in recent memory and 3 spectacular title fights. There were so many great moments in the night, but @usman84kg winning by a one punch KO was the perfect ending to the UFC welcoming back full crowds. The applause and the enthusiasm was off the charts last night.

@rosenamajunas regaining her title with a perfectly placed high kick was just fucking incredible, and @bulletvalentina once again proved to be ruthlessly dominant, and many levels above her challengers. The night was really magic. I think one of the scariest things about Usman is that he keeps getting better. In BIG jumps, like you sometimes see in very young fighters early in their careers, which is very, very unusual for a dominant champion. Him beating Masvidal is impressive, but doing it with a perfect one punch KO was just fucking amazing. I think a real case can be made that he’s the best pound for pound fighter on earth, and certainly one of the greatest champions of all time. Only lost once in his career in his 2nd pro fight and has been relentlessly dominant ever since. 100% take down defense in his career inside the octagon is just a fucking insane statistic considering his opposition, and his last two stoppages show a clear evolution in his striking.

I love excellence, and in this man I think we’re seeing a really rare and special example of that. I always feel very fortunate to have my seat at the commentary table, and I still get goosebumps before big fights like I did when I first started working for the UFC many years ago. If it’s possible, I think I appreciate it even more now than ever. It was a real honor to be there last night. It really felt like I was witnessing history.”