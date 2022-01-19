Joe Rogan Working Alongside Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik For UFC 270 Commentary Duty

The first pay-per-view event of the year will feature the trio of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik.

UFC 270 takes place Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. There will be two title fights on the cards as Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

However, it’s the headliner which is naturally what everyone is looking forward to as current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou faces former training partner and interim champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification clash.

And as per MMA Fighting, veteran color commentator Rogan will join Cormier and play-by-play commentator Anik to call all the action going down this weekend.

Joe Rogan Set For Third Consecutive Event

Of course, Rogan calling a pay-per-view card is not that surprising as that was the norm for many years.

That was until last year where Rogan missed four numbered events due to various reasons including his comedy tour. However, after calling UFC 268 and UFC 269 in November and December respectively, Rogan will be back for his third consecutive event.

Going by his reaction to UFC Vegas 46 this past weekend, Rogan — who called UFC 260 last year when Ngannou won the heavyweight title — will undoubtedly be excited to call the action on Saturday night.

Elsewhere, Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties as always while former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping and light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will serve as analysts for the pre-fight and post-fight shows.

Anik and Michael Eaves will notably serve as hosts for those shows.