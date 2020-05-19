‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Becomes Spotify Exclusive in Reported $100 Million Deal

The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Will Now Only Be Available on Spotify

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast will soon be streaming exclusively on Spotify. As one of the biggest podcasts on Earth, it only seemed right that Spotify would swoop in and place exclusivity on the massive entity. Especially with all that business that that company has been doing lately. At first, the company was exclusively a digital service provider for music. But, now the company is home to a massive library of podcasts.

“Hello every body, I have an announcement. The podcast is moving to Spotifiy,” Joe Rogan said in an Instagram video. “I signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Spotify that will start on September 1. Starting on September 1, the entire Joe Rogan Experience library will be available on Spotify, as well as all the other platforms. Then somewhere around the end of the year, it will become exclusive to Spotify, including the video version of the podcast,” he added before assuring everyone that nothing about the show itself will change. “It will be the exact same show. I am not going to be an employee of Spotify. We are going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show. The only difference is that it will now be available on the largest audio platform in the world. “Nothing else will change, it will be free to you,” he continued. “You just have to go to Spotify to get it. We are very excited to begin this new chapter of Joe Rogan Experience, and I hope you are there when we cross over.”

Spotify Announces Licensing Deal with Joe Rogan

As mentioned above, Spotify has made its mark on the podcast industry in a major way. They’ve acquired popular murder mystery podcasts as well as The Joe Budden Podcast, which is currently their #1 podcast. Additionally, the company recently announced that they have acquired exclusivity to Bill Simmon’s podcasts from The Ringer. Now, Spotify has announced in a press release that they are also bringing The Joe Rogan Experience to their platform.

“The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is coming to Spotify via a multi-year exclusive licensing deal. The talk series has long been the most-searched-for podcast on Spotify and is the leading show on practically every other podcasting platform. And, like all podcasts and vodcasts on Spotify, it will remain free and accessible to all Spotify users. Since its launch in 2009, the pioneering Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has broken ground and built one of the most loyal and engaged fan bases in the world. Rogan brings his sensibilities as a stand-up comic to the show, and alongside dynamic and diverse guests, he fearlessly broaches far-ranging topics including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health, infectious disease, and our ever-changing culture—all with a mix of curiosity and humor.”

An Overview of Operations

Spotify currently has over 130 million subscribers and 286 million active monthly listeners. So, it’s very possible that the already mega platform will grow even larger. Especially because Spotify is available across 79 markets. No word is out on if the deal includes the JRE MMA Show or the Fight Companion series. But, as more details are released, Middle Easy will update the deal.