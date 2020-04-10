Joe Rogan Reacts To UFC 249 Cancelation: ‘That Saves Me A Lot Of Thinking’

Joe Rogan Has Live Reaction To UFC 249 Getting Canceled

Dana White insisted that Joe Rogan would be working the booth at UFC 249. However, now that the event has been canceled, the commentator reveals that this was not necessarily true.

Rogan was already fairly hesitant about working UFC 249. In fact, he went on record saying that he would not be there, if the event could continue. Despite that, Dana White remained steadfast that, not only would the event be happening, but Joe would definitely be there to commentate.

Now that UFC 249 has officially been canceled, we may never know what Joe Rogan would or would not have done. Nevertheless, he was doing an episode of his podcast when the news broke that the event was not taking place. Therefore fans got to see his live reaction to the news, as he explained that he was facing a hard decision about whether or not he would have attended the fights.

“That’s interesting. Well that saves me a lot of f—king thinking,” Rogan said, laughing. “Damn, i was 75 percent ready to go. The only thing that worried me, is that if I contracted something and then I came into contact with other people. So what I was going to do, is do it if I definitely could get tested and then I would have to know the results before I come back. But even then, you don’t know. “Listen man, I was hesitant. My thoughts were ‘Hmm… I really want to go.’ I was leaning towards going, but I’m like ‘God I don’t want to hear it from people that don’t think it’s a good idea. I’m not interested in putting myself at risk, but my real concern was how do I know if I contract it and then I bring it back? How am I gonna know? And I had to be honest with myself, like I really wouldn’t know. So the only way I would be able to do it, is to do it then be in quarantine until I get tested.”

The sentiment that Joe Rogan has about the uncertainty of putting on fights during these difficult times, is likely the same one that led to the event being canceled. It is important to remember that health and safety for all come before anything, and as difficult as this decision must have been, it was the right call.