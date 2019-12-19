Joe Rogan Wants All UFC Judges FIRED

Joe Rogan Believes All UFC Judges Should be Fired

There’s a very prominent saying in the very young sport of MMA. “Never leave it in the judge’s hands” is a quote that fans have heard from fighters for a long time. The quote comes with a heavy negative connotation towards judges in MMA. Judges often appear to have never watched a fight before, let alone score one. At this point, if a fight goes the distance, the probability of one judge scoring drastically different than the rest is pretty high. Which is why UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan believes that all the judges in the UFC need to be fired.

As most hardcore fans know, MMA adopted boxing’s 10 point must system as its universal scoring system for fights. To explain, a fighter who wins a round must earn 10 points, while the fighter that loses a round earns 9 or less. Other factors such as penalties and “ties” will change those rules but for the most part, 10-9 rounds are pretty standard.

Rogan on Why MMA Judging Needs to Change

Unfortunately, the rules don’t translate smoothly from boxing to MMA. Joe Rogan spoke on his podcast about the rules to Max Holloway, who believes he did enough to win his fight at UFC 245. From Rogan’s experience, the judges lack the ability to make informed decisions because it’s not mandatory for them to be ex-fighters.

“They do need to fire everyone… you know what they need to do man? They should hire ex-fighters,” said Rogan. “When you see some of these people that are judging, you know they’ve never done anything. They don’t have any idea of what’s going on. they just have a cursory understanding of fighting, and that’s not acceptable for the highest level of the game,” finished Joe.

Changing MMA Judging

It’s obvious that there is a glaring issue in MMA judging. Even UFC President Dana White has consistently critiqued the judges, especially in main events.

What would be the best way to score MMA fights heading into the future? Let us know in the comments below.