Joe Rogan Reacts To Conor McGregor Muscle Gain: ‘USADA Is Going To Take A Visit’

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor might be receiving a special visit from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

As McGregor continues to recover from his leg injury in preparation for a 2022 comeback, the Irishman recently made headlines earlier this month after looking particularly jacked in some photos he posted.

It led some to joke that he was planning a move up to heavyweight while others also suspected foul play with some performance enhancing drugs possibly being used.

While Rogan believes McGregor looks great in those pictures, he also joked that USADA might be on high alert now.

“That’s him now, super jacked,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast. “USADA is going to take a visit to him real soon. It’s a weird picture. He’s definitely jacked but it looks to me he’s in the middle of lifting. If you see a guy’s body in the middle of lifting, it’s a little deceptive. He still looks great.”

Joe Rogan Reflects On Conor McGregor’s KO Win Over Jose Aldo

In the same podcast, Rogan also reflected on McGregor’s all-round striking ability and notably, his first-round knockout win over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight at UFC 194 back in December 2015.

“He’s just got that freakish punch,” Rogan explained. “I mean that’s just genius, he had a little bit of a cut over his right eyebrow from that punch. Look how genius this is, that’s so genius. You know what’s even more genius? He worked on the exact same thing and he mimicked what he was going to do, in the green room. “There’s a video of him, Conor, Conor pretending to be Aldo and then him showing what he’s going to do and counter. He does the exact same move in the green room, knowing in the dressing room, knowing that’s going to be the fight.” You can watch the full clip below: