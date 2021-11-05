Joe Rogan Says ‘Champion of Champions’ Kamaru Usman Is ‘In This All-Time Great Category’

Kamaru Usman has asserted himself as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world today, ahead of his UFC 268 title fight rematch with Colby Covington. However, Joe Rogan says that he is among the best to ever do it.

Rogan will be sitting cageside, making his return to commentary at UFC 268, and will be calling the action for the main event between Usman and Covington. It is clear that he has the utmost amount of respect for the welterweight champion.

Speaking on his podcast ahead of the bout, Joe had an insane amount of praise for Usman. In fact, he said that he believes the Nigerian Nightmare has a resume that is already worthy of being one of the best to ever do it.

“I think Kamaru is like a champion of champions. Like, I think he is in this all-time great category. Let’s imagine this fight is not taking place right now, and you’re not comparing him to Colby. You just look at what he’s done so far, and his skill level, I think you got a real argument that he is, right now, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport,” Rogan said. “If you look at what his accomplishments are, one loss in his entire mixed martial arts career, has run through everyone in his division… There’s a real argument that he’s the best guy in the sport.”

Joe Rogan Says Colby Covington Could Do Pro Wrestling

While Joe Rogan respects Kamaru Usman, he has an appreciation for Colby Covington too. A lot of people have a hard time looking past Colby’s persona, but Joe reiterated that this is not who he really is, in normal interactions.

That said, Joe thinks that Covington would be better served doing pro wrestling, once he is done fighting in the UFC. He says that the schtick that Colby uses is perfect for that type of environment.

“He’s got that pro wrestling heel character down, and if he ever decides to leave the UFC and go to pro wrestling, he would have a giant career in pro wrestling, if he wanted to. If he decided, let’s say whatever happens with his career, but like five years from now he decides to go to pro wrestling, my god would that guy have a f—king career over there. He talks so much s—t,” Rogan said.

For now though, Colby Covington will face Kamaru Usman in what Joe Rogan says will be an amazing fight. It is going to exciting to see how it goes down.