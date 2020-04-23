Joe Rogan Tells Hilarious Story Of Male Adult Film Star Getting Tapped By BJJ Black Belt Felicia Oh

Joe Rogan Shares Story Of 135lb Felicia Oh Tapping Adult Entertainer

Joe Rogan has been around the martial arts scene for a long time, and knows a lot of crazy stories. Recently he shared one involving a male adult film actor getting tapped out by a female black belt.

Rogan is one of the original driving forced behind the expansion of mixed martial arts. He initially earned his role for the UFC based on his lifelong martial arts experience, from Taekwando as a child, to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as an adult. Essentially he has devoted his life to martial arts, and as such has heard a ton of different stories about crazy experiences inside the MMA world.

In fact, Joe Rogan actually decided to share one of these stories on a recent episode of his podcast. He was sitting with fellow comedian Owen Smith, when the discussion of BJJ came up. Here, the UFC commentator told a story to demonstrate the effectiveness of technique over strength. This story involved a male pornstar, and a 135lb female BJJ black belt going head to head.

“This is how strong Jiu-Jitsu is. There is a woman named Felicia Oh, she’s a good friend of mine. She’s a black belt under Jean Jacques Machado. She’s super technical. Felicia is very strong, but she weighs about maybe 135lb.

There was a guy named Seymour Butts, and Seymour Butts was a porn star who had a TV show on Showtime. He had this idea, pretty bold of him really, he’s brave to do this. He just decided ‘I’m gonna do a Jiu-Jitsu match, where I’ve never taken Jiu-Jitsu before but I’m gonna spar with a women and see what happens,’ and this girl just f—ed him up!

Joe Rogan goes on to explain that Felicia works for the California State Athletic Commission. However she has super technical skills on the mats.

“So this guy, he was doomed. He just didn’t know. He was a guy, he was in really good shape, he was young and fit, pretty good body. She was just choking him, leg locking him, I don’t remember what she did. I don’t remember how many times she tapped him, or what she did it with, but it was armbars and triangles. “But again, that would happen to any man who didn’t know anything and went with her. So even though she’s a woman, just the technical exerptise, it overcomes strength.

So the moral of the story that Joe Rogan seems to be getting at, is don’t think because you’re bigger than your opponent, that you will easily win. And don’t mess with BJJ black belts.