Joe Rogan Criticizes UFC Decision Not To Re-Sign Farid Basharat

Joe Rogan objects to Farid Basharat leaving the UFC unbeaten. Discussing the departure with Robert Whittaker on the October 22 JRE MMA Show, he questioned judging fighters by entertainment value.

“I don’t like guys not getting offered contracts because they don’t like their style. Everyone’s trying to win. You’re trying to win a fight.”

He acknowledged he had not discussed the case with Dana White, Sean Shelby or Mick Maynard and did not know what happened. His criticism was not an inside account of the decision.

Basharat’s own October 15 written statement supplies his account of the impasse. Confirming he was no longer with the UFC, he said neither a contract nor an opponent had been offered since his last fight. He described waiting for an approach that never arrived, rather than receiving financial terms and rejecting them.

The same message thanked UFC staff and supporters, expressed confidence about his future and defended his competitive ability. He described fighting through injuries and weight disadvantages and asking for difficult opponents. Those remain his descriptions, not a newly established medical assessment or a verified account of management’s private reasoning.

Nor was his UFC record entirely without finishes. Basharat submitted Kleydson Rodrigues with an arm-triangle choke in Paris on September 2, 2023. The official result lists 4:15 of the first round, a concrete distinction from descriptions of an exclusively decision-based run.

Winning, matchmaking and the cost of taking damage

Rogan favored pairing technical winners with opponents who force exchanges, rather than demanding they abandon intelligent defense. He emphasized managing energy and avoiding damage, citing criticism of Khamzat Chimaev’s title-winning performance against Dricus du Plessis as another example.

Whittaker noted that win bonuses reward victory. He saw less damage and longer careers as advantages of dominant wrestling, while qualifying that age and injuries can eventually undermine takedowns.

The explanations remain separate from the outcome

White has since clarified his own earlier remarks. At the October 22 UFC 333 press conference, he said his Edmonton discussion of contract non-renewals had been general, not a specific accusation against Basharat. He did not identify a rejected opponent, a private dispute or the actual reason this agreement was not extended.

Basharat had responded on October 18 by denying he refused fights or caused problems with staff. He cited accepting difficult assignments and competing through injuries. Those were examples offered in his defense, not independent evidence establishing every private matchmaking conversation.

Javid Basharat, Farid’s older brother, joined the PFL after his own UFC departure. Farid’s subsequent discussion of possible destinations described interest in Rizin and concern about competing for the same PFL opportunity as Javid. He announced no agreement. Their different career situations should not be conflated.