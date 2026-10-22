Joaquin Buckley Plans One More Fight Before Retirement

Joaquin Buckley intends to fight once more before retiring. In an October 22 Instagram statement, the UFC welterweight linked that decision to his family’s reaction to his recent defeat and a desire to protect his long-term wellbeing.

He said a phone conversation with his grandmother had prompted serious reflection. She prayed for him and urged him to leave fighting; after taking time to consider her advice, he agreed with the concern behind it. His children were another central reason for setting an endpoint.

A final camp, rather than an immediate exit

I’m taking one more fight. This will be my last one

Buckley did not identify an opponent, date or event. He described wanting to limit further accumulated damage, referred to the workload of 18 UFC appearances across six years and said he would approach this camp without shortcuts. He also credited his brother’s help with staying in shape.

The caption emphasized remaining present for his family, gratitude and faith. In the accompanying video, he asked fans to follow the preparation on his Kick channel and expressed a desire for greater recognition of the work involved. These were his personal concerns and plans, not a medical diagnosis or an announced UFC booking.

A different endpoint from his first response to Edmonton

The statement follows Mike Malott’s second-round knockout win in Edmonton. Buckley had entered that bout after decision defeats to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady, so the result extended a losing run rather than interrupting a winning streak.

His first public response had focused on adjustments and continuing to work. In the October 18 account of his plans to visit gyms, he discussed showing the team he was building and sharing more of the training process. He did not announce a permanent new camp or name his next opponent at that stage.

That earlier message followed a preparation change before the Malott fight. Buckley had spent the camp in Dallas at Fortis MMA under Sayif Saud, working alongside Geoff Neal and Ryan Spann. That preparation meant leaving his usual St. Louis base and adjusting to a different training room, a change discussed before the Edmonton result. He had spoken about what he learned from Neal’s preparation and punctuality without committing to Dallas as his permanent base.

The streaming project was also already underway. In the fight-week discussion of his online ambitions, Buckley credited Quinton Jackson and King Green with encouraging him to show more of his personality. He described training and weight-cut footage as part of that project, rather than presenting content creation as an immediate replacement for competition.