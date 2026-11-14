Joao Paulo Silva Defeats Gabriel Vinicius To Win LFA Welterweight Title

Joao Paulo Silva is the new LFA welterweight champion after defeating Gabriel Vinicius by unanimous decision at LFA 246. The judges returned scores of 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 following their five-round meeting in Cajamar, Brazil, on November 13.

The victory filled a vacant championship rather than ending an incumbent’s reign. It also handed Vinicius his first professional MMA defeat: the promotion listed the Brasilia prospect at 8-0 before this assignment, including four victories in four LFA appearances.

Silva vs. Vinicius: Round-by-round report

The following action summary is translated and condensed from MMAPLANET’s ringside written report; no unofficial round scores are assigned.

Round 1

Vinicius pressed behind feints, straight punches and calf kicks, then worked Silva against the fence. They exchanged clinch positions before separating. Silva answered with his right hand and combinations as the striking exchanges resumed.

Round 2

Silva advanced with punches, low kicks and a flying knee. Vinicius countered a takedown attempt and gained top position. Silva threatened an armbar and reversed, but Vinicius recovered position before another fence exchange.

The promotion’s accompanying clip shows the competitors waiting alongside the referee before Silva receives the belt. It preserves the decision ceremony, rather than providing a replay of the exchanges described in the round summaries.

Round 3

Silva maintained pressure with punches to the head and body, mixing in right calf kicks. Vinicius fired back while retreating. A late wrestling exchange brought the round to its conclusion.

Round 4

Front kicks and knees supplemented Silva’s punching pressure. Vinicius attempted spinning counters and re-established clinch contact. Both men again worked along the cage before returning to striking distance.

Round 5

Silva repeatedly pursued takedowns and fence control, with referee separations interrupting the clinches. After the final restart, they traded straight punches and low kicks through the closing exchanges.

The official scorecards, rather than differing secondary totals, are used here; no individual round allocation is asserted.

A home-state title opportunity pays off

Silva entered with a 10-4 record, according to the promotion’s original announcement. LFA identified him as a Sao Paulo local with experience against Brazilian opposition both in its cage and on other regional cards. That experience was paired against a younger contender: Vinicius was introduced as a 26-year-old from Brasilia when the matchup was announced.

The bout occupied the co-main-event championship slot at Ginasio do Polvilho. As outlined in our earlier LFA 246 title-fight coverage, the card was built around two vacant belts, with Natalia Alves and Raiane Vinuto booked for the separate strawweight championship. LFA described this event as the sixth and final stop on its 2026 Brazilian calendar.