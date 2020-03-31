Joanne Calderwood: Title Fight With Valentina Shevchenko ‘Being Pushed Back’

Joanne Calderwood Says Valentina Shevchenko Bout Being Delayed Due To Injury

Joanne Calderwood was looking forward to her title shot against Valentina Shevchenko. Unfortunately now it seems the bout will be delayed, and not for the reasons you may think.

Calderwood was expecting to face off against Shevchenko at UFC 251, in June. She has gone 3-1 since moving to the 125lb division, earning her shot along the way. Moreover this is her first time fighting for gold in the UFC, so she was surely hyped about the opportunity.

Unfortunately it seems that Joanne Calderwood will be forced to wait a bit longer. As she explained to MMAFighting, it seems that her fight has been delayed. Although not because of the current global health crisis, which has affected other bouts.

“We got word last week that it’s going to get pushed back,” Calderwood said of the fight. “Not because of this whole (coronavirus pandemic), but something on her end. I’m not sure if I’m supposed to say that, but we know for sure that it’s not going to be on June 6. I don’t know, I’m not sure what happened or what’s what, but it’s been pushed back. It could be a blessing in disguise.”

JoJo Calderwood went on to say later that she was hoping for the bout to be rescheduled to July or August. Therefore whatever is going on with Valentina Shevchenko is hopefully not too serious. Of course, that is all dependant on how the situation in the world looks by that time.

How do you see the bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood going, when it finally happens?