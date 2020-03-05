Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says She Will Make Weili Zhang QUIT at UFC 248

Joanna Says She Will Make Weili Quit at UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is focused and hungry for her UFC 248 championship fight. And with a fire burning deep inside of her, it’s quite clear that Jedrzejczyk is entering the octagon against Weili Zhang to make a statement. Despite UFC President Dana White’s recent critique of Joannas’ dedication. Jedrzejczyk wants to prove to everyone that she is still the undisputed strawweight queen of the entire world. Additionally, Joanna plans to beat Zhang bad and make her quit in order to regain her gold.

The Beef between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang

So far, the UFC has not seen any of its competitors dominate Weili Zhang. In fact, none of them have even given her any trouble inside the cage. Despite the overall cool personas of both Joanna and Zhang, there is an underlying grudge that both women hold against each other.

Zhang was not laughing when Jedrzejczyk made a joke about the Coronavirus that is affecting her native land. Despite cultural differences, the comment was enough to make Weili mad. Which is honestly something that her competitors may not want to do.

Joanna isn’t too fond of fans believing that she is “old news.” So, when it comes to Weili, she wants to bully her so that everyone can remember Joanna’s dominance over the division. Furthermore, she wants to make her quit to the point where she has to beg Joanna to stop.

Joanna Speaks to the Media about Making Zhang Quit

Joanna made the comments during the UFC 248 open workout scrum.

“I want to make her quit and beg me to stop,” said Joanna. “That’s what’s going to happen. Of course, one punch can finish the fight but I’m ready for anything and everything. I’m not this person that says I’m going to knock her out, I’m going to submit her, no. You have to take fights second by second.”

Do fans believe that Joanna’s prediction of a one-sided beat down will come true?