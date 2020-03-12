Joanna Jedrzejczyk Provides Health Update, Set For Surgery

Jedrzejczyk To Undergo Surgery In Poland

Joanna Jedrzejczyk provided an update on her health following her UFC 248 war with Weili Zhang this past weekend.

Jedrzejczyk suffered a razor-thin split decision loss to Zhang in their women’s strawweight title fight. The former champion notably suffered a hematoma on her forehead which continued to swell as the fight wore on.

She has since avoided showing her face on social media but on Thursday, revealed the swelling has reduced and that she feels good.

“I feel great. I feel good,” Jedrzejczyk told TMZ. “Calm, quiet. Surrounded by good people. … I’m not sad. I’m not happy. I’m just resting, recovering my body and I cut myself a little bit from the media, from what’s going on around, and I feel good, man. “… I couldn’t see for two days. I got bruised on my forehead very much and the gravitation. My whole face is bruised. … There’s no more swelling on my forehead. It’s more on my face and like my neck. It’s going down, but it’s much better.”

Jedrzejczyk has also scheduled surgery in her native Poland but claims she will be ready to “rock and roll” afterwards.

“I scheduled surgery in Poland with the best plastic surgeon, so it’s all good,” she said. “On Monday, I will have a small medical procedure on my ear and the swelling will go down and I will be ready to rock and roll.”

She is also down for a rematch with Zhang if that’s what the UFC ends up booking.

“I want to fight the best, if it’s the next step, yes. Of course, why not?” Jedrzejczyk added. “Let’s rock and roll again. Let’s dance again, fight for the belt.”

Do you want to see a Zhang and Jedrzejczyk rematch?