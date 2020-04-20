Joanna Jedrzejczyk Won’t Retire Because She Isn’t ‘Losing Fights Like A P—y’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Explains Why She Is Continuing To Fight

Some people called for Joanna Jedrzejczyk to retire from. MMA, following her brutal last fight. Now she explains why she is sticking around, and it is a pretty badass reason.

Joanna came extremely close to recapturing the UFC strawweight title, against Weili Zhang at UFC 248. The fight was one of the best in UFC history, and it saw Jedrzejczyk take some brutal damage. Despite the fact she dropped a split decision, her toughness earned her a ton of respect from some, while others wanted to see her hang it up after seeing that gruesome hematoma.

However Joanna Jedrzejczyk has no interest in retiring. In fact, as she explained in a recent interview, she feels proud about her performance in that fight.

“I feel like I cemented my legacy even more,” Jedrzejczyk said. “This is what I’m proud of. So many years ago, I said ‘I want to be a legend’. People said ‘what does that mean?’ It means being someone who people are going to talk about for years. When you die, people forget you. I want to be remembered.”

In terms of when she will retire, Joanna thinks about it often, but she does not plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

“That’s a question I ask myself every day,” Jedrzejczyk (16-4) said about retiring. “I’m not getting any younger. I’m only getting older. If I put on a hell of a performance, a hell of a war, why retire? If I was not training hard, if I was getting knocked out, if I was losing fights like a p—y, then I could retire, but I’m a warrior.”

Basically Joanna Jedrzejczyk still feels that she is competitive at the top of the division. Judging by her performance she is probably right.