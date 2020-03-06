Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fires Back At Dana White For Training Criticisms: ‘I Don’t Live Your Life’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Slams Dana White For Saying She Is Not Training Hard

Dana White recently implied that Joanna Jedrzejczyk was not training as hard as her UFC 248 opponent. Now the former strawweight champ fires back at these criticisms.

Jedrzejczyk is looking to recapture the UFC’s strawweight championship, this weekend, at UFC 248. In order to do that, she must beat the first Chinese UFC Champion, in Weili Zhang. It is expected to be a great fight, both ladies seem intent on leaving the Octagon with a belt around their waist.

However, Dana White seems to think that Zhang is just a tad more motivated that Jedrzejczyk. In fact, he implied as much after seeing footage from the UFC Embedded series. The video seemed to show Weili training all the time, while Joanna was at the beach.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk heard these comments and decided to respond. When asked by Aaron Bronsteter about the situation, her answer was essentially for the UFC President to mind his business.

“Man, I bet she hasn’t trained more for this fight than me,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’ve trained 30 times a week, three times a day, and I put in hard work. Some people like to go home, do nothing, Drink beer, watch TV. I don’t do that, I like to enjoy my life,. Outside of the gym, outside the Octagon I’m a human, I’m a woman. I want to do stuff I really love to. I don’t have to do things people want me to do. So I am living my life. I don’t live your life. I don’t need someone’s life. People are just jealous, you know?”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk scoffs at the perception that Weili Zhang is training harder than she is and stresses the importance of leading a balanced life. Full interview: https://t.co/V3QfaWwLT1 Full interview: https://t.co/V3QfaWwLT1 pic.twitter.com/mAJ6XnHliO — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 5, 2020

Saturday night will be the ultimate deciding factor in determening how hard Joanna Jedrzejczyk has truly been training. Nevertheless it seems unlikely that she is not taking Weili Zhang seriously.