Joanna Jedrzejczyk Responds To Rankings Complaints: ‘Take My Place, I Don’t Care’

Despite not having fought in over a year and a half, Joanna Jedrzejczyk ranked as the number two strawweight in the world, much to the frustration of other contenders. However the former champ does not care if the UFC takes away her spot in the rankings.

While Jedrzejczyk is a former champ, she has not fought since March of 2020, and has lost four of her last six. That is why Marina Rodriguez voiced her frustration about Joanna’s place in the rankings, prior to her win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 39.

Marina Rodriguez rips Joanna Jedrzejczyk for clogging the division. "Let's be honest: She shouldn't even be ranked anymore."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Needs No Rankings

Despite this, the Polish queen of violence does not care if she is ranked at number 2 or unranked at all. Taking to her Instagram to celebrate getting promoted to blue belt in BJJ, Jedrzejczyk took some time to address these concerns, saying that while she is glad to be ranked where she is, they ultimately mean nothing when it comes to who or how she fights.

“I’m super happy that I went up in the UFC rankings- Women’s P4P ⬆️ 5 and Strawweight ⬆️2. There’s lots of rumors about my fighting career, retirement and that I shouldn’t be in the rankings because I haven’t fought for more than 19 months.🤦🏻‍♀️ I’m super happy and proud of myself being very high in the rankings but rankings don’t fight.🙅🏻‍♀️” Jedrzejczyk wrote. “I don’t care who I’ll be fighting.🤷🏻‍♀️ No 10, 5, 1, white, blue, black or pink belt. The most important thing is how dedicated, motivated, passionate and disciplined I’m.💥 My legacy speaks for me.🏆 So don’t be surprised.😎 Can’t wait to put on hell of a fight for my real ones, for all of ya.✋🏼 For so many. Still want to have a pink belt one day😆💕 “⚠️ One more thing Girls. Do not complain about me being high in the rankings.🤷🏻‍♀️ I did my part already but I know there is much more to come.😉 Take my place. I don’t care. I know my value and I know who I am. ALWAYS UFC SOLDIER✊🏼” Jedrzejczyk added.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is making an interesting point about how the rankings do not matter for someone in her position. It is something that has been demonstrated time and again, but she is actually speaking out on it.