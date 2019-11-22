Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I Want To Be The Female BMF’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Claims To Be The Female BMF

Joanna Jedrzejczyk saw the UFC 244 main event for the highly-touted BMF belt. Now she thinks that she is deserving of that same title.

Jedrzejczyk is by far the most decorated fighter in the UFC’s strawweight division. Although she lost the title in 2017, before that she had amassed 5 title defenses. Moreover, this is one shy from the most in UFC women’s history. She is without a doubt, an incredibly talented fighter.

However, Jedrzejczyk is now interested in a different type of title. Speaking with South China Morning Sport, she explains that she wants the BMF title. This is the belt that was fabricated for a single fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Joanna explained that she thinks she deserves the female version of it.

“People used to call me violent, savage. Jorge [Masvidal] just won the belt – the baddest [expletive] belt. I want to be the female BMF.”

Moreover, Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains that in spite of recent setbacks, she is still one of the best.

“People can doubt me, and they’ll do that forever, but show me a better, cleaner fighter in the UFC or in general. Of course, Amanda Nunes is the GOAT right now, but Ronda Rousey had six successful title defences, me, five. Rose [Namajunas]? One title defence. Jessica [Andrade] couldn’t defend the title.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to bring that confidence in a proposed bout with Weili Zhang. This bout would be giving her a chance to win back the strawweight title, and prove that she is still as good as she says.