Joanderson Brito Reportedly Faces Kaan Ofli At UFC Sydney

Joanderson Brito and Kaan Ofli are reportedly headed for a featherweight meeting at UFC Sydney. Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana named the matchup in a November 2 written post, placing Brito opposite an Australian opponent after both men put together three consecutive UFC victories.

Marcel Dorff subsequently identified the same pairing and credited Viana with the initial report. The matchup is presented as reported, rather than as a separate UFC announcement. Neither post establishes its position on the card, the number of contracted rounds or any title stakes.

There is an important calendar distinction for fans making plans. The reporters use February 6, while the UFC’s official Sydney page schedules the event for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at Afterpay Arena, formerly Qudos Bank Arena. The promotion’s international calendar lists the card on February 6 UTC; the Sunday date is the local Australian one.

Outro furo para vocês: Joanderson Tubarão foi escalado para enfrentar Kaan Ofli no UFC Sydney, dia 6 de fevereiro, na casa do rival. Boa luta para o nosso ‘mercenário’ embolsar mais um cheque? #ufc #mma #joandersontubarão #kaanofli pic.twitter.com/robDsIdS9v — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) November 2, 2026

Brito Arrives With Two Straight First-Round Finishes

Brito’s latest appearance ended at 1:57 of the first round against Giga Chikadze at UFC 331 on September 19. The UFC records that victory as a knockout or technical knockout. It followed a June 6 submission of Jordan Leavitt, secured with a front choke at 4:19 of the opening round.

Those finishes followed a three-round unanimous decision over Isaac Thomson in December 2025. That sequence gives the Brazilian three straight victories since decision defeats against William Gomis and Pat Sabatini. The proposed Sydney assignment would therefore continue a successful rebuilding stretch rather than serve as an immediate rebound from a loss.

The promotion lists Brito at 20-5-1, with nine knockout wins and eight submissions. Seven of his eight UFC victories have ended inside the distance, split between four knockouts and three submissions. His earlier finishes include Andre Fili, Lucas Alexander, Westin Wilson, Jonathan Pearce and Jack Shore, illustrating the range of opponents he has beaten before reaching this reported booking.

Ofli Has Turned His UFC Run Around

Ofli is also coming off an opening-round stoppage. He submitted Javier Reyes with an arm-triangle choke at 4:16 in Baku on June 27. Before that, he earned a majority decision over Yizha at UFC 325 in January and submitted Ricardo Ramos with a rear-naked choke in October 2025.

The Australian lost his first two UFC appearances, against Mairon Santos in the Ultimate Fighter 32 final and then Muhammad Naimov. His subsequent three wins changed that trajectory. Brito would provide another test of that progress, with neither man entering this pairing on the back of an unsuccessful outing.

Ofli’s official profile lists a 15-4-1 record, including eight submission victories and two knockouts. Born in Melbourne, he trains at Absolute MMA and represented Team Grasso during The Ultimate Fighter. His tournament run included a decision over Nathan Fletcher and a first-round guillotine submission of Roedie Roets before the final.

Sydney’s officially announced main event is the lightweight meeting between Quillan Salkilld and Benoît Saint Denis. The promotion has also scheduled four Road to UFC finals on the preliminaries. The Brito–Ofli report adds a separate featherweight matchup to that developing lineup, not a replacement for the headliner or an announcement of a completed card.