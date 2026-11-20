Jiri Prochazka registered 205 pounds at Friday’s official UFC Qatar weigh-in, completing his scale appearance ahead of Saturday’s light heavyweight main event in Doha. Opponent Navajo Stirling matched that number, and the promotion confirmed their headliner was official.

The exception on the November 20 results sheet was Tahir Abdullayev. The welterweight weighed 172 pounds for his preliminary-card matchup with Jake Matthews, who came in at 170. That left Abdullayev one pound above the non-title allowance, rather than two pounds above the permitted limit.

Abdullayev’s Miss Brings A Purse Penalty

MMA Weekly reported that the matchup would proceed, with Abdullayev forfeiting 20 percent of his purse to Matthews. UFC’s published results flagged the overweight reading; the financial consequence comes from the separate weigh-in report. No claim about how much either fighter will earn, or their weight after rehydrating, is supported by those scale figures.

These were the official morning measurements, not the public ceremonial face-offs. Visit Qatar’s event guide schedules the latter for 6 p.m. local time Friday at ABHA Arena, following a 5 p.m. athlete question-and-answer session featuring Merab Dvalishvili. Both are separate from Saturday’s competition.

Sterling And Vallejos Clear The Featherweight Scale

Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos each weighed 145 pounds for the co-main event. UFC also shared Aleksandre Topuria’s 136-pound appearance before his bantamweight meeting with Santiago Luna. Those official posts document individual scale appearances, without establishing any fight outcome or changing the scheduled matchups.

The Remaining UFC Qatar Weigh-In Readings

UFC’s written results supplied the following additional measurements in pounds. Tallison Teixeira and Shoaib Yousaf remained blank in the official snapshot reviewed; MMA Weekly’s later complete list supplied their readings, identified separately below rather than silently filling the earlier official entries.

Lightweight: Dan Hooker 156, Brian Ortega 155.5.

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi 126, Asu Almabayev 125.5.

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier 185, Ikram Aliskerov 185.5.

Bantamweight: Santiago Luna 136.

Heavyweight: Shamil Gaziev 262; Tallison Teixeira 253, per MMA Weekly.

Flyweight: Amir Albazi 126, Alessandro Costa 126.

Lightweight: Nikolas Motta 155.5, Dom Mar Fan 156.

Light heavyweight: Diyar Nurgozhay 205, Alik Lorenz 205.

Lightweight: John Mitchell 155.5; Shoaib Yousaf 156, per MMA Weekly.

The Mitchell–Yousaf pairing joined the preliminary lineup on short notice. Elsewhere, MiddleEasy’s MMA coverage follows a card whose main event is scheduled for five rounds; every other bout is scheduled for three.

UFC’s announced U.S. broadcast begins Saturday, November 21, with prelims at 10 a.m. Eastern and the main card at 1 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+. The event returns to the same Doha arena for the promotion’s second Qatar visit. Those are card-start times, not promised cage-entry times for individual athletes.