Jinnosuke Kashimura Submits Shinobu Ota With Ezekiel Choke At RIZIN 55 (Highlights)

Jinnosuke Kashimura found a submission from underneath a Japanese Olympic silver medalist at RIZIN 55, catching Shinobu Ota with an Ezekiel choke after spending much of their fight landing the cleaner punches.

Kashimura won at 2:51 of the third round on Sunday, November 8, at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Japan. The bantamweight contest was scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 61 kilograms, and the finish spared the judges a decision.

It was a successful return from Kashimura’s July loss to RIZIN bantamweight champion Danny Sabatello. Ota, who entered off a July defeat against Yrysbek Tilenov, instead suffered another setback. Their contrasting grappling backgrounds eventually decided the fight, but only after two rounds in which the submission specialist made an impression standing.

Kashimura’s punches set up a different kind of finish

The round-by-round account below is an English translation and synthesis of contemporaneous Japanese-language ringside reporting. Unofficial round assessments are not presented as judges’ scores.

Round 1

Kashimura worked from southpaw against Ota’s orthodox stance. He repeatedly sent out his right jab and connected with left straights, while Ota searched for the overhand right and hooks. Ota also tried high kicks, but Kashimura blocked them. Ota mixed in low kicks and circled to avoid being trapped, while Kashimura answered a change of level with a knee. Kashimura also attacked the body before coming back upstairs, keeping the exchanges from becoming a contest fought only at head height. A cut around Ota’s eye required a medical inspection before the contest continued.

Round 2

Ota pressed with hooks, and Kashimura answered with jabs, straight lefts and body punches. A clean right hook helped Kashimura drive Ota backward. The wrestler did secure a takedown, but did not build a sustained attack from top position. Kashimura closed his guard and targeted Ota’s left arm; Ota freed it and stood up. Earlier in the round, Kashimura had tried a knee-tap entry of his own, but Ota backed out of range. Another examination of Ota’s cut interrupted the action late in the round; he was allowed to continue.

Round 3

Ota took Kashimura down again. Kashimura kicked upward from his back and looked for an armbar opening, while Ota worked past the kicks into his guard and struck from above. Rather than accepting that position, Kashimura wrapped Ota’s neck and applied the no-gi Ezekiel choke from underneath. Kashimura had also threatened triangles as Ota moved in and out of his guard. Those attempts did not produce the submission. A stop-and-reset near the ropes preceded the choke that finally caught Ota. He tapped, ending the fight with 2:09 still available in the final round.

A submission specialist rebounds against an elite wrestler

Kashimura came into the matchup as DEEP’s interim bantamweight champion. His pre-fight record was 12-6, including 10 submission victories, making the threat from his back something more substantial than a last-resort escape. Ota brought an 8-6 MMA record and the wrestling credentials of a 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist in the Greco-Roman 59-kilogram division.

Both men had made the contracted weight at RIZIN 55’s official weigh-ins: 61.00 kilograms apiece. The promotion listed Kashimura at 172 centimeters tall with a 182-centimeter reach, compared with Ota’s 165 centimeters and 168.5-centimeter reach. Those dimensions provided context for the exchanges at distance; the decisive attack, however, arrived with virtually no space between them.

Earlier this year, Kashimura submitted Hideo Tokoro before winning the DEEP interim belt against Sho Hiramatsu. Ota had returned to the win column by submitting Kintaro in May, before the July loss interrupted that recovery.

For Kashimura, the result restores momentum after an unsuccessful championship challenge. For Ota, getting the fight to the mat did not remove the danger. His opponent turned that very position into the finishing opportunity.