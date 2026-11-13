Jinnosuke Kashimura Says Boxing Was His Plan Against Shinobu Ota

Jinnosuke Kashimura says the Ezekiel choke that beat Shinobu Ota was not the finish he had built his RIZIN 55 strategy around. In RIZIN’s official written account of his November 8 post-fight interview, published November 10, he explained that winning with distance and boxing mattered more to him than forcing a submission.

The distinction follows his third-round victory over Ota at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY. The grappling specialist described the result as evidence that he could develop another part of his game, rather than proof that the finishing choke had become his signature weapon.

A boxing plan built around the jab

Kashimura credited one-on-one boxing work with the head coach at Lotus Setagaya for the lead-hand jab that helped him manage the matchup. He said he had been attending the gym regularly and wanted to bring that preparation into an actual fight.

His intention was to stay at range, accumulate effective work and secure the win even if the approach did not produce the most entertaining contest. He admitted that the promotion’s president might not appreciate that description, but stressed how badly he wanted this particular victory and how much preparation had gone into it.

The same preference explained a less familiar choice on the ground. Asked about locking his legs around Ota early in the bout, Kashimura said he was waiting for an inactivity break so that they could return to standing. He felt his boxing was working and wanted more time to test it, rather than treating every grounded exchange as a submission opportunity.

He also described a triangle attempt as a feint, not a genuine finishing attack. Ota’s physical strength, the slippery conditions and the amount of blood made him doubt that he could complete it. His preference at that point was to get upright and continue developing the striking he had prepared.

Why the Ezekiel finish surprised him

Kashimura said he sometimes used the sleeve-wheel-style choke while experimenting in training, where he could finish it successfully. He had not expected it to be effective in MMA and was not deliberately organizing his fight around that technique.

Its success therefore changed his assessment of what was possible, but he cautioned against expecting repeated Ezekiel finishes from him. He did not describe it as his strongest move. His account separates a technique that happened to work in the moment from the larger tactical plan he brought into the ring.

The win also carried a confidence element after his previous knockout loss to Danny Sabatello. Kashimura said the progress was something he could feel once he was back competing, not simply an encouraging idea from practice. He wants to build toward a more complete style while continuing to value his identity as a grappler.

He had hoped to use more clinch work, too. That part of the plan did not develop because, in his assessment, Ota did not close the distance as often as expected. He intends to keep training it rather than treating its limited appearance as a reason to abandon the work.

Respect behind the pre-fight exchanges

Kashimura said the public friction with Ota was largely performance. He likes his opponent and considers him intelligent; the outcome, he explained, meant his own preparation fit the contest better, not that Ota was a weak fighter.

For roughly two months, responding to Ota’s provocations also gave him a practical lesson in promotion. He had been unsure how to present himself and interest spectators after arriving in RIZIN. Afterward, he thanked Ota for helping him learn that side of the job, and said the respectful exchange reassured him that the hostility was not personal.

His next competitive objective remains the belt, although he did not announce another booking. He described a brief exchange with champion Sabatello without claiming to understand the English remarks directed at him. Ota’s own post-fight assessment is a separate account of the matchup, while Yrysbek Tilenov’s response to Sabatello concerns another contender’s position.

Asked about Aoki’s retirement announcement, he said he had not expected it and thought Aoki would return. That was Kashimura’s personal expectation, not confirmation of another Aoki fight.

Kashimura also acknowledged Shinya Aoki when asked about his post-fight microphone gesture. He said Aoki had asked him to help with training and that he intended to do so. A year-end appearance of his own was not something he had planned, though he said he would compete if asked.