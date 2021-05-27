Former MMA Commentator Jimmy Smith Joins WWE’s Monday Night Raw as New Play by Play Voice

Former MMA commentator Jimmy Smith is breaking into wrestling entertainment as the newest commentator for Monday Night RAW. Smith previously held the title for both Bellator and the UFC.

MMA commentator Jimmy Smith is one of the best in the business. He made his presence felt initially with Bellator and eventually made his way to the UFC. Unfortunately, the UFC didn’t re-sign Smith, which remains one of the biggest mysteries in the promotion’s history regarding staff. However, Smith would go on to have his own successful daily MMA show via SiriusXM.

Now, Smith’s newest venture will steer him into the land of professional wrestling. A world where storytelling drives the pace and the action just as much as the product displayed by the athletes.

Jimmy Smith Joins WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment announced the news of Smith joining their roster today. First, The Wrestling Observer made rumors of the signing and posted them online.

WWE today announced that @jimmysmithmma will debut as the play-by-play voice for #WWERaw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/8mUWqEkv4X — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021

Official Announcement

Smith’s official role will have him do commentary as the play-by-play guy on Monday Night Raw, replacing Adnan Virk. Furthermore, Smith is slated to debut for the promotion this Monday, May 31st, and 8 PM EST.

“STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 – WWE today announced that Jimmy Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night Raw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on USA Network. Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black-and-gold brand. He is also the daily host of SiriusXM’s “Unlocking the Cage” and was the host of “American Ninja Warrior” on G4. Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night Raw by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton,” wrote the promotion.

Of course, Smith received a heap of criticism from die-hard wrestling fans who question his allegiance to the sport. However, as mentioned above, Smith is no stranger to the world of pro wrestling.