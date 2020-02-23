UFC Aukland Results: Jimmy Crute makes easy work of Michal Oleksiejczuk in first round submission

Jimmy Crute dominates Michal Oleksiejczuk in the first round to secure a submission victory.

The co main event of UFC Auckland is underway as Jimmy Crute (10-1-0) takes on Michal Oleksiejzuk (14-3-0, 1NC) in the light heavyweight division.

Round 1:

The co main event is underway and Crute instantly shoots for a takedown. He lands a couple shots as Michal Oleksiejzuk tries to stand back up. Crute is able to keep the pressure and get Oleksiejzuk to the ground. Michal continues to move towards the fence to try and stand up, and is able to separate briefly

Crute lands a takedown

Crute refuses to let go of Oleksiejzuk as he continues to go for a takedown. The fighters separate and Oleksiejzuk lands a big hook. Crute immediately lands another takedown and moves into full mount. Crute continues advancing position and goes for a kimura. Oleksiejzuk taps and the fight is over.

Official Result: Jimmy Crute defeats Michal Oleksiejzuk via kimura (Round 1, 3:29)

Check the highlights below: