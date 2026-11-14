Jim Miller Credits Trusted Partners For Career Longevity

Jim Miller credits a trusted training circle with helping him remain competitive at 43. Before UFC 334, he explained why a smaller team suits him better than constant hard sparring with newcomers trying to establish themselves.

In Manabu Takashima’s November 13 MMAPLANET interview, Miller traced that change to opening Sussex County MMA with his brother Dan in 2014. He credited both luck and ego-free, intelligently managed work with avoiding major training injuries.

Keeping the skills usable, not chasing youth

His emphasis now is strength and conditioning to preserve the movement needed for familiar techniques. He still considers himself a student, selects partners for particular opponents and develops his own style alongside matchup preparation. That is not blanket advice to train cautiously: he encouraged younger fighters to discover their limits.

The veteran expects Terrance McKinney to attack immediately and believes his own ability to sustain 15 minutes offers an opening. That is Miller’s assessment, not an established limit on McKinney’s stamina. He also discussed financial incentives for finishes.

A separate November 11 UFC interview with E. Spencer Kyte supplies the medical backdrop to those adjustments. Miller described receiving his Lyme disease diagnosis in 2016, when he expected to be in his physical prime but was instead struggling to get out of bed. Being forced to change his fighting and training earlier than expected, he explained, helped him deal with later changes as he passed 40.

In that account, sprinting was one of the abilities he lost. Earlier in his career, he could win by applying sustained physical effort for an entire fight; that option was no longer available. He contrasted accepting that reality with older fighters hoping to recover the athlete they were in their early thirties. The distinction was about recognizing what the body can do now, rather than measuring preparation against a past version of himself. He described the decline as becoming steeper after 40, while arguing that he remained dangerous rather than merely difficult to finish.

His family priorities and retirement outlook were covered separately. The new interview’s specific contribution is how he chooses the people and work around him.

McKinney matchup remains on after weight miss

Friday’s official weigh-in report lists Miller at 155.6 pounds and McKinney at 160.2, above the 156-pound non-title lightweight limit. UFC says the bout proceeds as scheduled, with McKinney forfeiting 30 percent of his purse to Miller. Their November 14 meeting takes place at Madison Square Garden, on prelims scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+.