Jim Miller Puts Family Above Records, Prepares For Final UFC Year

Miller reflects before facing Terrance McKinney.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 13th, 2026
Jim Miller raises his arms after his UFC 328 victory in May 2026
Jim Miller UFC 328 family final year 20261113

Jim Miller says the freedom to care for his family matters more than his UFC records. In a new UFC.com interview, the 43-year-old discussed adapting his training and preparing for life after his planned 50th Octagon appearance.

“I don’t carry the gym home with me.”

Speaking with E. Spencer Kyte, Miller described being available for his son’s treatment as a reward of his career. He also credited the adjustments forced by Lyme disease with helping him accept physical changes rather than chase his younger self’s conditioning.

He welcomes the opportunity to pursue other interests, while acknowledging that leaving will be difficult. Three fights remain before that commitment, with his final appearance likely in 2027 if his health permits. He has not announced a specific farewell date.

Family circumstances shaped his return

The backdrop to that outlook was detailed in Kyte’s separate May 5 feature. Miller had spent 13 months away from competition after suffering a pelvic injury before his April 2025 fight with Chase Hooper. During the layoff, his son Wyatt underwent cancer treatment. Miller said the family tried to preserve normal routines while making his son’s care the priority; training was no longer the central concern.

That earlier report described Wyatt receiving a no-evidence-of-disease diagnosis in April. Miller subsequently returned against Jared Gordon in his home state of New Jersey. The November interview looks back on the flexibility to attend appointments and remain present at home, rather than presenting those medical developments as new.

McKinney is the next step at UFC 334

His next assignment is Terrance McKinney on November 14 at Madison Square Garden. UFC’s current event page places their lightweight matchup on the preliminary card, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, with Ciryl Gane defending against Josh Hokit.

There is a clear competitive reason the veteran’s preparation matters. UFC’s fight-by-fight preview notes that McKinney has never reached the scorecards and that each of his previous eight fights ended in the opening round, a stretch in which he went 5-3. His official profile lists nine knockout victories and nine submissions, illustrating threats in both phases rather than a single route to victory.

Miller’s own official history records a first-round guillotine submission of Gordon at 3:29 in May. That was UFC win No. 28 in appearance No. 47; the McKinney fight would bring him one outing closer to 50. In the May feature, he also identified 30 UFC wins as a goal, a total still two victories away.

Published on November 13, 2026 at 6:27 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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