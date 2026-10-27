Jessin Ayari Replaces Injured Klinkhammer In OKTAGON 96 Title Fight

Jessin Ayari has moved into the OKTAGON 96 main event after Felix Klinkhammer withdrew through injury. Ayari will face Amiran Gogoladze for the vacant welterweight championship on October 31 at Munich’s SAP Garden, the promotion announced Tuesday.

The switch keeps the title fight on the Halloween card but removes an unbeaten contender from the matchup. OKTAGON did not identify Klinkhammer’s injury or announce a return date. Its updated event listing now bills the show as Gogoladze versus Ayari, rather than the pairing promoted a day earlier.

🚨 NEW MAIN EVENT 🚨 Felix Klinkhammer is out of the #OKTAGON96 headliner this Saturday due to an injury. Jessin Ayari (19-6) 🇩🇪 steps in to face Amiran Gogoladze (18-3) 🇬🇪 for the vacant welterweight belt in Munich! 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEuwCf | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/yvbRnt9nlr — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 27, 2026

Ayari gets a championship opportunity on a changing card

The replacement enters with a 19-6 professional record and the No. 7 position in OKTAGON’s welterweight division. His official profile credits him with five knockout wins and nine submissions, giving the former UFC fighter finishing experience in both striking and grappling. He represents Original Fighting Nürnberg and is listed at 183 centimeters tall.

Ayari is 34, six years older than Gogoladze, according to their current promotional biographies. Klinkhammer is 31 and has spent ten years training at London Shootfighters.

Gogoladze, the division’s top-ranked contender, brings an 18-3 record and trains with 13 Legion. The Georgian is listed at 185 centimeters. OKTAGON highlights eight finishes inside 100 seconds in his career, including an exceptionally quick knockout in M-1, making Ayari’s preparation for early danger particularly relevant to the changed assignment.

After sharing the promotion’s replacement announcement, Gogoladze wrote:

“I don’t care who stands in front of me. I have one goal – bring belt to Georgia. AND I WILL!”

I don't care who stands in front of me. I have one goal – bring belt to Georgia. AND I WILL! https://t.co/cBnG9o1Xuh — Amiran "The Sniper" Gogoladze (@TheSniperAG) October 27, 2026

Klinkhammer had brought a different unbeaten challenge to the scheduled headliner. His current official profile lists an 11-0 record, the No. 5 divisional position and London Shootfighters as his gym. The promotion identifies him as an Ares FC champion; Tuesday’s withdrawal does not change that published career record.

Another reshuffle follows the Surdu and Haqparast withdrawals

Ayari had already been involved in a replacement booking during this fight week. On October 26, OKTAGON announced Kevin Pastran as his opponent after Ion Surdu withdrew. The subsequent championship announcement supersedes that Ayari pairing. It does not explain whether Pastran will receive another opponent.

The promotion also confirmed that Niko Samsonidse is injured and unable to compete Saturday. It said it was seeking a replacement for Gökhan Aksu, without naming one. That is a separate situation from Fayaz Haqparast’s withdrawal from the Shawn da Silva bout, which the organization expressly canceled.

Unfortunately, Niko Samsonidse has suffered an injury so isn’t able to compete at OKTAGON 96 this Saturday. We are searching for a replacement opponent for Gökhan Aksu. pic.twitter.com/PArwbBQe95 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 27, 2026

Munich retains several other featured matchups

The revised event page continues to promote Ronald Paradeiser against Tyron Pfeifer. It describes Paradeiser as a former lightweight champion and European MMA Champions League finalist, while Pfeifer arrives after stoppage victories over Marek Bartl and Niklas Stolze.

Bartl is scheduled to meet Brian Manning, whom the promotion credits with finishes in all six professional victories. Heavyweights Lazar Todev and Simon Biyong are also advertised, along with Henrique Madureira against Daniel Schordje. Those pairings provide the supporting-card context rather than a replacement for the vacant-title stakes at the top.

OKTAGON lists the Munich event for October 31 and advertises coverage through OKTAGON.TV, RTL+, TVP Sport and DAZN. The organization recently extended its RTL partnership through 2031.