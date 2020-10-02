Things have not exactly been easy for Jessica-Rose Clark over the last several months. Now they are going to get a little more complicated, as an injury will be forcing her on the shelf for a bit.

Injuries, combined with the complicated state of the world kept Clark out of action for a while, which is why she was in such dire straits and in need of a post-fight bonus following her most recent win. She was brutally honest about her financial situation, sharing screenshots of her low bank account balance and explaining how difficult it has been for her to make a living as a fighter in the UFC. Therefore she was hoping to keep a bit more of an active fighting schedule, even if she were to look for additional ways to bring in income for herself.

Jessica-Rose Clark Tears Her ACL

Unfortunately it seems that Jessica-Rose Clark will be sidelined for a bit longer. Taking to her Instagram, Jessy Jess explained that she suffered a knee injury in training that was exasperated during her fight with Sarah Alpar. As a result, she will be needing surgery to repair her torn ACL, leaving her sidelined for several months.

“I hurt my knee in camp for that last fight, and then I hurt it again in the fight,” Clark explained. “It turns out I have a torn ACL and I need to get ACL surgery now, which is going to put me out for about nine months. So it looks like I won’t be fighting until mid-2021. Obviously I’m pretty bummed out about it. Like, I feel like the last couple of years have been pretty rough to be honest. I lost, then I got injured and was out for almost a year, then lost again and I got injured again. “The one thing I am grateful for is that I still had a really great performance against Sarah,” Clark continued. “That kind of shows me that I’m on the right path with my training, my mentality, with everything that I’m doing to become a better athlete, to become a better fighter, to become a better human being. I’m on the right path, I’m figuring out my plan and the right things for me. So I am grateful that if this had to happen, it’s happening while I’m in a situation where I’m at now at CSA. But yeah, it sucks. It really does, but on the other side of that, if I had a performance like that and I couldn’t kick, and all camp I couldn’t stabilize on my left leg. I could kick with it, but only if I hit clean with my shin. If I hit with my foot, then I was in agony. Anyone who goes through an ACL injury is gonna tell you, it’s pretty f–king painful. “I’m glad I’m in the position that I’m in right now, and I’m sad that I have to take so much more time off, but I think this is a good opportunity for me to work on some external revenue streams, come up with some plans on how to make a living outside of fighting,” Clark concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CF0LuIJn53f/?igshid=14sdo25enyuh0

Jessica-Rose Clark goes on to explain some of the ways she is hoping to make some extra money, between merch sales and starting her own YouTube channel. Moreover she says that she will be documenting her recovery process on this channel after she gets surgery. Hopefully things go smoothly, and she can get back to fighting sooner rather than later.