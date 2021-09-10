Jessica Andrade Okay with Leaked Nudes: ” I thought it was funny because people did a lot of memes.”

Jessica Andrade isn’t bothered that nude images of herself were leaked onto the internet. Instead, Andrade is happy that enough people bought the content so that she could afford to pay off her house.

Andrade is no stranger to loving her body. On numerous occasions, Jessica has taken to social media to pose nude with her championship titles. As well as taking other sensual images for her fans to show another side of her personality.

Jessica Andrade on Leaked Nude Photos

Andrade decided to create an OnlyFans account to start selling her adult content. However, the photos began to go viral in her native country of Brazil. Internet users began to leak the images for free. Instead of being upset at being exposed to all of the public, Andrade embraced the hack, being mindful that being told was always a possibility.

“I wasn’t upset because I already imagined it could happen,” Andrade said to MMA Fighting. “I’ve seen that happen to other fighters as well. … I wasn’t upset because I did all this knowing that it would leak eventually. I’m 30 and my body won’t look pretty for the rest of my life, so we have to enjoy it while it’s nice. No one will want to see it later. [Laughs.] Better use it now, than when it’s gone. But I wasn’t upset. I thought it was funny because people did a lot of memes.”

Financial Incentives

As the conversation continued, Jessica explained that although the photos were leaked, she still earned money. Enough money to be able to afford the things her family wants while still having money left over.

“It’s nice when you check your account and see the money is still there. You’re like, ‘My God, I’m buying a lot of stuff on Amazon, my house is like a market right now, and the account remains the same. … Even though the photos have leaked, it was only four or five photos.”