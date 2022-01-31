Jeremy Stephens Signs With PFL, Vows To ‘Knock Everybody The F*ck Out’ For $1M

Jeremy Stephens is packing his bags and moving to the PFL.

The UFC veteran spent a plethora of time inside the Octagon. After 14 years and 34 fights, it is finally time for Stephens to hang up the gloves. At least, just his UFC gloves. ‘Lil Heathen’ isn’t headed for retirement. Instead, he’s starting a new chapter in his career in the PFL.

Why He Left The UFC

Last week, it was reported that Stephens had parted ways with the UFC after a string of defeats. This would occur after Stephens fought out his contract back in July. He decided not re-sign with his longtime promotion after facing a ‘murderer’s row’ of opponents and lack of activity.

Let’s just say the UFC wasn’t giving Stephens any favors with his matchups and the fighter would have enough.

“I asked them to give me a favorable matchup,” Stephens said on The MMA Hour. “I’ve been fighting beasts, murderer’s row for two decades. I just felt like I was getting iced out, only fighting once a year. That’s not good on the bank account, you know, I’m just trying to provide for my family. The only way I can do that is to fight. “I got options to go to other places after that contract was up. I didn’t even realize I was up on the contract. Kinda like probably almost like five months kind of gone by that. I, I didn’t realize my contract was even up. I thought I had like one more fight on there.”

Realizing he fought his contract and not getting a deal done with the UFC, Stephens would depart from the Octagon. He’d announce on Monday that he officially signed to fight for a new promotion, in the PFL.

Money, Money, Money!

Financially, it looks like he’ll see a greener pasture in the PFL, which he reveals it will have a ‘slight’ pay bump over the UFC.

Stephens is hoping for more than a small raise. He wants that check of a million dollars including a shiny gold belt.

“I searched my options and (signed with) PFL. We’re going to do our best to knock everybody the f*ck out and get a million dollars.”

Stephens is targeting to return in April, where the PFL will return to action in its new season.