Jeremy Stephens Parts Ways With The UFC

UFC veteran and knockout artist Jeremy Stephens is no longer on the UFC roster.

Parting ways

On Thursday, the Twitter account UFC Roster Watch tweeted that Stephens (28-19-1) was removed from the roster. Sources close to the situation confirmed to MiddleEasy that Stephens is no longer on the roster. Stephens fought out his contract last July and is free to sign wherever.

KO Machine

Stephens entered the UFC in 2007 and spent 14 years with the promotion. He has had some of the most memorial knockouts in the promotion and has won Fight of the Night six times. He holds wins over notable names like Rafael dos Anjos, Josh Emmett, Renan Barão, Gilbert Melendez, and Do Hoo Choi.

‘Lil Heathen’ has fallen on tough times, unfortunately. After going on a three-fight win streak in 2018, which included a Fight of the Night and Performance of Fight Night, as well as him being ranked No. 5 in the featherweight division, Stephens went on a five-fight skid.

Stephens was finished in his last two fights with the promotion. At UFC 249, he was knocked out by Calvin Kattar with a brutal elbow, and then in his most recent outing, Mateusz Gamrot submitted in a minute.

Who the fook is that guy?

It’s impossible not to bring up the Stephens and Conor McGregor moment as they will be forever linked, and it’s on the most iconic moments outside of the octagon.

At the UFC 205 press conference in 2016, Stephens told a reporter that McGregor should fight him because he’s the hardest hitter at 145. McGregor simply relied with the now-infamous line, “Who the fuck is that guy?” The rest is history.