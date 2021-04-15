 Skip to Content

Jeremy Stephens Reveals “Focused” and Sober Mindset for Drakkar Klose Fight

Jeremy Stephens is focused for his upcoming lightweight fight against Drakkar Klose due to making beneficial changes in his personal life.

Jeremy Stephens is more focused than he’s ever been heading into a fight. At UFC on ESPN 22, Stephens will take on Drakkar Klose in a lightweight co-main event matchup. Speaking to the media, Stephens revealed the changes in his personal life that he believes would fuel him to victory. 

Stephens on Lifestyle Changes

Stephens spoke with reporters ahead of his matchup against Klose. He revealed that he re-connected with his estranged mother, who dealt with drug issues. Additionally, he talked about his dealings with alcohol. 

“It’s been a journey,” Stephens said. “Believe me, I’ve left no stone unturned. I’ve never been happier in my life. I’ve never been more clear. I have never been more focused. Saturday night, you guys are in for a treat. I’m telling you, this is going to be my best performance.”

Winning Fights

For Jeremy, the fight against Klose isn’t about highlight reels for entertaining moments. It’s about winning the battle by any means to provide a better life for his family.

“It’s not about the show; come Saturday night, it’s all about the win,” Stephens said.

“Win, win, win, no matter what, and having my hand raised. I don’t like going out there and being one of those ‘performance’ guys: ‘Oh, I still put on a f*cking show.’ I got a family to feed, bro. I’m not making top dollar like I should be. I’m not making these red panty nights.”

“I don’t like losing. It’s all about the win come Saturday night, and I’m going to prove to the world once again why you don’t ever count Jeremy Stephens out.”

Stephens concluded by stating that his purpose in moving up to lightweight is to have the ability to secure fights with big names in the sport. Now that he has his personal life in order, it’ll be interesting to see how Stephens performs inside the cage with his new mindset. 

 

