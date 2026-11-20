JeongYeong Lee has announced his retirement from MMA, citing physical and mental exhaustion. The South Korean featherweight posted his decision on Instagram on November 20, after his October 31 loss to Julian Erosa.

Writing in Korean, Lee said he had pursued one dream since childhood and committed everything to succeeding. He regretted not producing the ending he wanted and described disappointment that had been difficult to accept.

In an English translation of his statement, Lee wrote:

But now, I think this is where my life in martial arts ends.

He thanked supporters for sharing his successes and offering kindness through difficult periods. Although he felt he had lost everything, he wanted to approach the next part of life courageously. He did not identify a new career or competitive plan.

JeongYeong Lee’s final fight ended in a first-round reversal

Lee’s last appearance ended at 1:31 of round one at UFC Vegas 123. Erosa won by knockout with punches, completing the farewell that the American had arranged before the fight. Lee’s announcement now makes that matchup the final appearance for both men, although their decisions were made public at different times.

The October 31 fight had initially gone Lee’s way. He dropped Erosa early and threatened a choke during the scramble. Erosa recovered, returned to his feet and eventually landed the right hand that changed the contest. Follow-up punches brought the stoppage before either man reached the second round.

The loss followed defeats to Hyder Amil in July 2024 and Daniel Santos in May 2025. Before that sequence, Lee had beaten Blake Bilder by unanimous decision in February 2024. His UFC athlete record currently lists an overall professional mark of 11 wins and four defeats.

JeongYeong Lee’s UFC ambitions followed an injury layoff

Lee had previously spoken about a very different future. In a February 1, 2024 written UFC feature by Zac Pacleb, he described ambitions to become an internationally recognized Asian star. The article came before the Bilder fight, when Lee was preparing to compete nearly a year after securing his UFC contract.

That gap had included recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained during training camp. Lee said the enforced time away had been mentally difficult, but that he had used it to address weaknesses, particularly his grappling. He credited his younger brother and longtime wrestling coach for helping him return to competition.

His tournament run had been much quicker than the final itself: the opening two victories took a combined 78 seconds, before he defeated Yi Zha by split decision. The contrast explains the expectations that accompanied his arrival, without changing the frustration expressed in his new farewell.

In the written Q&A on his official athlete page, Lee traces his Brazilian jiu-jitsu training to age 15. He lists a black belt in that discipline and a fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo. The same biography identifies him as a Road FC featherweight titleholder as well as a Road to UFC featherweight winner. In that older Q&A, Lee described a disciplined life with little outside training, focused on becoming a stronger fighter. Those achievements remain part of his career even as he steps away from the UFC.