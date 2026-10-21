Jena Bishop Prefers March Or April For Dakota Ditcheva Rematch

Family plans and a teammate’s training camp are shaping Jena Bishop’s preferred schedule for a 2027 Dakota Ditcheva rematch. The PFL champion told Ariel Helwani on Wednesday that the promotion had not given her a date.

March, April would be a good timeline for me, just so I can enjoy the holidays with my family.

She plans to help Angela Hill prepare before taking a break ahead of her own camp. She also hopes Ditcheva stays healthy enough for their return meeting.

The champion’s preference is not an announced booking

That leaves two different requests in the championship discussion. Ditcheva had identified February or March as her preferred window during PFL Chicago. Bishop has now supplied her own answer, rather than accepting a publicly confirmed date, venue or contract.

In the interview, Bishop welcomed another opportunity to reverse a previous defeat and credited Ditcheva’s ability, rather than dismissing the attention around her. She had not watched the contender’s July performance but intended to study it. She also described improvement after managing an adductor and abdominal injury over the past year.

The proposed challenger is already familiar to the new champion. Their August 2024 PFL semifinal ended in Ditcheva’s first-round TKO victory. The promotion’s account records Bishop securing a takedown and trying to advance before Ditcheva recovered her feet, escaped the clinch and hurt her with knees. A subsequent standing attack brought the stoppage. Their previous meeting therefore included grappling exchanges as well as the striking finish, an important distinction when assessing what a second contest would ask of both women.

Chicago changed who would be defending the belt

Bishop earned this position by beating Liz Carmouche at Wintrust Arena on October 16. All three judges scored the five-round main event 48-47. PFL’s finalized report identifies her as its inaugural women’s flyweight world champion, with a 12-3 professional record; Carmouche fell to 26-9.

The official account describes a difficult opening round for Bishop, followed by sustained grappling control. Her third-round rear-naked choke threatened to end the contest, but Carmouche survived. The championship was decided on the scorecards rather than by another early submission.

Between those Carmouche meetings, Bishop submitted Borena Tsertsvadze in April and Ariane da Silva in June, both inside the first round.

That result reversed their 2025 World Tournament final, which Carmouche won by third-round knockout. The tournament award and Chicago’s newly introduced divisional championship are separate achievements. A Ditcheva return would put Bishop in the defending champion’s position against the opponent who eliminated her from the 2024 tournament, not simply repeat their original semifinal stakes.