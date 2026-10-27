Jeff Monson Announces Retirement After IBA.PRO 21 Farewell

Jeff Monson has announced his retirement after nearly three decades in combat sports. The former UFC heavyweight title challenger made the announcement following his farewell appearance at IBA.PRO 21 in Brest, Belarus, on October 25.

The International Boxing Association’s official event report identifies his decision loss to Ivan Soltoianu as his final boxing appearance and says both veterans announced their retirement afterwards. Monson was 55 going into the event. His farewell centered on the physical toll of competing, appreciation for his supporters and a decision he had already explained before stepping into the ring.

Monson says his body is tired after 29 years

In remarks published by the IBA after the event, Monson described a fighting career spanning 29 years and more than 100 contests. He expressed a new appreciation for boxing and thanked the people who had followed him, telling those supporters that their admiration went both ways.

The clearest explanation for stopping was his own assessment of how he felt:

“Today was my last fight. I’m getting old, and my body is tired, but I’ve had an incredible time.”

His farewell followed an appearance at the Viktoria Sports Club. The official IBA farewell video is available below; the retirement remarks reported here were published separately in the organization’s written coverage.

He wanted to leave while he could still compete

The decision was not presented as a surprise made only after the event. In an October 24 written interview, Monson had told the IBA that he wanted to finish on his own terms. He did not want spectators to see an older fighter who could no longer compete. Instead, he wanted his final appearance to demonstrate that he remained capable, even without being a champion.

“Maybe I’m not a champion anymore, but I can still compete. That’s how I want to be remembered”

He also described sparring with younger fighters in Yekaterinburg a few weeks earlier. That experience brought the next generation into focus and helped convince him it was time to pass on the torch.

For readers who followed Monson’s career through MMA, his UFC history stretches back to a September 22, 2000 Octagon debut. The promotion’s athlete archive records his five-round unanimous-decision title fight with Tim Sylvia on November 18, 2006. His earlier UFC appearances also included a first-round stoppage of Anthony Perosh and a split-decision victory over Marcio Cruz that year.

The UFC archive also lists his meeting with Chuck Liddell, another familiar name from that era. Alongside his heavyweight MMA career, the IBA’s pre-event profile identifies Monson as a multiple ADCC champion. His farewell therefore closes a career that reached beyond one promotion or one discipline.