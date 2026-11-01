Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Stops Farman Hasanov With Eye Cut At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani’s third UFC appearance brought his first Octagon stoppage victory. The welterweight defeated Farman Hasanov by TKO after the cageside doctor examined a cut near Hasanov’s left eye in the third round at UFC Vegas 123. The finish came at 2:11 of that round on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Lebosnoyani had won both of his earlier UFC fights on the scorecards. He took a split decision over Phil Rowe in February and a unanimous decision over SeokHyeon Ko in July. Those results followed his first-round knockout of Jack Congdon on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025. Against Hasanov, he faced another recent arrival looking to preserve an unbeaten record rather than an opponent trying to reverse a losing run.

Round 1: Leg kicks meet takedown attempts

Hasanov opened with a head kick and a takedown, but Lebosnoyani returned to his feet. The American switched stances and attacked the inside of the lead leg, mixing those kicks with shots to the body. Hasanov’s jab and overhand right gave him ways to answer, and he continued looking upstairs with kicks. Lebosnoyani finished the round throwing combinations after repeatedly working to the legs and midsection.

Lebosnoyani initially had to move backward against Hasanov’s pressure. As the round developed, his counters and body kicks became increasingly effective at punishing the advancing fighter. Both also threw high kicks.

Wow qué forma de cerrar el primer round 😱#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/RZSGvwPciI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Round 2: Lebosnoyani keeps returning to his feet

Hasanov again completed a takedown early in round two, only for Lebosnoyani to stand. A later attempt produced the same response. Back in striking range, Lebosnoyani connected with an overhand left followed by a right cross. He also landed a right hand over the top after a body-head combination, adding front kicks to the midsection. His opponent kept jabbing and throwing back, but body kicks forced him to retreat. They exchanged punches by the fence before returning to their corners.

Lebosnoyani was still taking punches, but his more varied attack was wearing Hasanov down. He increased the pressure as the Azerbaijani tired, making the closing exchange of the second round particularly punishing.

Round 3: Medical examination ends the contest

Lebosnoyani continued with jabs, combinations and uppercuts in round three, then went back to the body with hooks and front kicks. Referee Dan Miragliotta interrupted the action to request a medical examination. The cut extended across Hasanov’s eyebrow, and the physician recommended that the bout be stopped.

Esta batalla nos tuvo al borde del asiento 🚨#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Y52JCKmGCQ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

The result moved Lebosnoyani to 12-2 as a professional and 3-0 in the UFC, while Hasanov fell to 6-1.

Hasanov had made his UFC debut in June, beating Eric Nolan by unanimous decision over three rounds. The Azerbaijan-born welterweight came into this matchup with four knockout victories and three first-round finishes. His UFC biography lists a freestyle wrestling background and a move from Stout PGH in Pittsburgh to American Top Team. Before signing with the UFC, he had won all three of his LFA appearances. His successful three-round debut had shown that he could also win without an early knockout.

The winner’s own move up in weight had preceded his UFC arrival. After losing a 2023 LFA lightweight title fight, Lebosnoyani switched to welterweight and entered Saturday with six consecutive wins in the division. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, he had previously finished five opponents by submission. He trains at Cobra Team and The Q MMA.

Both men had made the welterweight limit at Friday’s official weigh-in: Lebosnoyani registered 170.5 pounds and Hasanov 171. Their matchup opened the main card, which followed the preliminary bouts on Paramount+. It was scheduled for three rounds, unlike the five-round main event.

In a report published at 04:57 UTC on November 1, Alexander Behunin said UFC officials confirmed that Farman Hasanov was taken to a local hospital for precautionary CT scans of his head and face. The report did not disclose the scan findings or establish a diagnosis.