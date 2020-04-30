Junior Dos Santos Says Light Heavyweight Move Unlikely But Would If He Faced Jon Jones

JDS: Who Wouldn’t Like To Fight Jones?

A move to light heavyweight is unlikely for Junior dos Santos — but he would certainly do it if he got to face a certain opponent.

Dos Santos recently made headlines when he posted a photo of himself after following a ketogenic diet that saw him drop down to 238 pounds. “JDS” was looking trimmer and lean, getting many to ponder whether the former heavyweight champion was planning a move down.

However, Dos Santos was doing it more so to shed the pounds he gained while stuck at home during quarantine. And given how good he feels with the diet, he is hoping to remain light so that he can utilize his speed at heavyweight.

“My goal is to stay light so I can get back to training right away, when I have a fight booked,” Dos Santos told MMA Fighting. “If I can stay around 238 and 242, that’s important for me, because I move a lot. I’ll benefit from my speed, one of my main characteristics. I will be faster.”

So no light heavyweight move for now.

However, the Brazilian would do it if he was given a title shot against current 205-pound king Jon Jones.

“My main curiosity of one day making 205 is not about how I would feel at that weight, but to be able to face the man that is the greatest of the moment, Jon Jones,” Dos Santos added. “Who wouldn’t like to fight Jon Jones one day? I’m no different. “One of the goals before I end my career would be to fight Jon Jones. But that’s part of the plans, our wishes, my dreams, so let’s see how things play out.”

Dos Santos is currently on two-fight losing streak and hasn’t competed since a TKO defeat to Curtis Blaydes in January.