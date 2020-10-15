There has been a lot of talk about a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre. Khabib’s coach, Javier Mendez has an interesting idea for what could be at stake in the contest.

Currently, Mendez has been preparing Khabib for a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, in what many are considering the toughest test of the undefeated champion’s career. However Dana White has gone on record to say that they have big things planned for Khabib if he is able to get past Justin. A lot of people seem to think that this means a fight with GSP, something that Nurmagomedov has been trying to get for a while, but his manager seems to think it is something else.

Javier Mendez Wants Khabib vs GSP At 165lb

Whatever White’s plans for Khabib are remains a mystery, but if it is a fight with GSP, his coach Javier Mendez has an interesting idea for the bout. Speaking in a recent interview, Javier said that the idea of having this fight at a catchweight is not out of the question. However if it were up to him, the bout would be the first title fight in a new, 165lb division.

“Only (Khabib) and his father have discussed it,” Mendez explained. “I was present when they were talking about it and they were talking about 155 as the weight, but that was then. I’ve never had that conversation with Khabib, but what I think as a coach is what a great way to start a 165lb division that’s really needed. To have one of those guys fight for the title, what a great way to start. “Khabib is not too far off of that, it’s 165,” Mendez continued. “GSP will likely make that a lot easier than 155, which he’s never fought at 155. So I think that would be an ideal scenario. Let’s face it, at 155 we have the advantage, but at 165 I don’t know. I think it’s an even flip of the coin on that one. I think that would be the biggest challenge in Khabib’s life.”

Would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight Georges St-Pierre if he gets past Justin Gaethje? If so, would you like to see it at 166lb like Javier Mendez is suggesting?