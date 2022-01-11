Javier Mendez On Jake Paul Training At AKA: He Would Have To Get Voted By Everyone

AKA head coach Javier Mendez has responded to Jake Paul’s claim that the MMA gym would welcome him to train there.

Paul has turned some heads in the combat sports world for better or worse. On one hand, Paul has his own audience that may have never watched boxing if it wasn’t for him. On the flip side, some say he has made a mockery of the “sweet science.”

Regardless, one thing can’t be denied and it’s that Jake Paul has our attention.

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

Jake Paul At AKA?

The Schmo was able to speak to Javier Mendez and the AKA founder laid out what has to happen if Paul expects to join his gym.

“It could happen but like anybody, we have to go through all the coaches and all the fighters that are here. Anybody that’s a famous athlete like him they would go through the routine that everybody does. So, he would have to get voted by everybody. If there’s one person in particular that doesn’t want him here, he can’t be here. So, everybody would have to vote.”

Mendez also made it clear that he has a ton of respect for Paul and everything he’s been able to do in the sport of boxing. With that said, there isn’t any special treatment for anyone at AKA.

“First of all, he’s never asked. Now, what he’s done is he’s marketed himself out there beautifully. I loved the plug he gave us, I think it’s a fantastic plug and I think he’s a fantastic person. I think he markets himself fantastic, I love what he does. He creates interest. How can you not like a guy who creates interest? He created interest. I sent him a text of encouragement and a heartfelt message. I felt it was the right type of message to send cause it was legit and he in turn gave me a great return favor by talking about training with us.”

Paul has been teasing making the move to MMA. Jake has challenged UFC President Dana White to pay his fighters better and give them a higher revenue split. He even offered to fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if certain demands were met to benefit the UFC roster.