Jarred Brooks came through a difficult second-round submission threat to defeat Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE SAMURAI 5 on Wednesday, November 18. Two of the three judges sided with the former strawweight MMA champion after the full 15 minutes at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan. The official finish entry was a split decision at 5:00 of Round 3.

The American had arrived after successive defeats against Reece McLaren, Joshua Pacio and Mansur Malachiev. This was his return to the win column, but Wada made him work for it with a dangerous spell of back control between the opening and closing exchanges.

Round 1: Brooks gets to his wrestling immediately

At the opening glove touch, Brooks shot a double-leg and put Wada down. The Japanese veteran regained his feet, only for the American to move behind him. Wada turned to face his opponent and landed a sharp jab before another double-leg brought the fight back to the floor. From underneath, he worked a rubber guard; Brooks answered by lifting and slamming him.

Round 2: Wada threatens from the back

Accurate striking helped Wada drive Brooks into a corner and take his back. He secured a body lock, attacked a choke and delivered repeated punches. With approximately 90 seconds remaining, Brooks broke the lock, turned toward Wada and took top position.

"The Monkey God" is BACK 🐒 Former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks defeats Tatsumitsu Wada by split decision! @The_monkeygod #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

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Round 3: A late takedown attempt in a striking battle

Wada increased his forward pressure as both men exchanged punches on their feet. In the final minute, Brooks attacked the legs and worked behind his standing opponent. The contest ended there without a finish.

Both competitors had cleared the original strawweight limit, rather than requiring a catchweight agreement. Wada weighed 124.2 pounds and Brooks 123.8. Their hydration readings were 1.0132 and 1.0203 respectively, within the promotion’s passing threshold of 1.0250. Their matchup was therefore unaffected by the separate weight changes elsewhere on the card.

For Wada, this followed a split-decision victory over Seiichiro Ito at ONE SAMURAI 1. The former DEEP flyweight champion was facing an opponent who had previously held both the undisputed and interim strawweight belts. Brooks captured the latter with a rear-naked choke against Gustavo Balart.

The result also put a concrete outcome behind Brooks’ pre-fight discussion of a career reset. In his original written interview with ONE, published November 17, he had explained that his losing stretch prompted thoughts of retirement and changing jobs. He described returning with a different outlook while working with James Lee, Alex Hodi and Justin Scoggins at Roots Combat Club.

Brooks had identified Wada’s clinch and takedown defense as challenges, rather than presenting the matchup as an easy assignment. His earlier title ambitions were aspirations, not confirmation of another championship booking. The event’s weigh-in details and Asahi’s separate result against Petchtanong are covered independently.