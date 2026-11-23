Jarred Brooks wants another opportunity against Joshua Pacio, but he is not treating one victory as a guarantee of a title shot. In ONE Championship’s November 23 written account of his post-fight remarks, the former strawweight MMA champion acknowledged that his route back could require several more appearances.

Brooks had returned to winning form against Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18 in Tokyo. Later that evening, he watched Pacio submit Keito Yamakita in the fourth round to retain the championship, then spoke with his longtime rival backstage.

A fourth meeting remains an ambition, not an announced fight

The American congratulated Pacio on his performance and expressed respect for the standard the champion had set. His request for a future opportunity came with an acknowledgment that he still had work to do. As the promotion’s published interview records it:

“It might take two fights, it might take three fights. Hopefully, I can climb back to your standard.”

Brooks also spoke with coaches from Lions Nation MMA. He told them he had been so impressed while watching Pacio that they might have mistaken him for the champion’s biggest supporter. That praise was directed at the performance he had just witnessed, despite their competitive history.

The rivalry began with Brooks taking the title by unanimous decision in December 2022. Their March 2024 rematch ended in his disqualification for an illegal slam, returning the belt to Pacio. After Pacio was sidelined by a torn ACL, Brooks won an interim championship by submitting Gustavo Balart in August 2024.

Their subsequent title-unification bout went Pacio’s way by second-round TKO. Brooks’ current official record also lists losses to Reece McLaren and Mansur Malachiev before the Wada victory. The recent result ended a three-fight losing sequence; it did not erase the intervening setbacks or settle who will receive the next championship opportunity.

Family, coaches and Wada receive his thanks

The split-decision win over Wada improved Brooks to 22-6 overall and gave him a sixth promotional victory. The three-round contest took place at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. In his own assessment afterward, he had not delivered his best performance, even though he regarded the outcome as a starting point for another championship campaign.

His first acknowledgments went to his wife and child, whom he identified as major sources of motivation. He spoke about the importance of returning to them with a win, while also recognizing his father and brother for the encouragement they had given him during preparation.

At Roots Combat Club, his thanks extended across disciplines: jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, strength and conditioning, and everyone else involved in camp. He apologized in case he had left anybody out. The breadth of that acknowledgment reflected how he described the effort behind his return, rather than crediting the result to one adjustment or coach.

Wada also received a direct message of appreciation when they crossed paths after the contest. Brooks expressed admiration for the Japanese veteran, thanked him for the opportunity and wished his family well. The exchange followed a demanding fight in which Wada had threatened him with submissions in the second round.

Before this appearance, Brooks had described considering retirement and another job before a break restored his enthusiasm for competing. His new remarks instead look toward further fights, while leaving the timing of any renewed challenge to Pacio unresolved.