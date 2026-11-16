Jarred Brooks considered retirement and changing jobs before a break restored his enthusiasm. The former ONE strawweight MMA champion returns against Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE SAMURAI 5.

In a new written ONE interview, Brooks described a necessary break. He linked anxiety to supporting his family through frequent fights, and said greater security now lets him enjoy competing.

“I was even contemplating retirement. I was contemplating switching jobs.”

Brooks is preparing at Roots Combat Club with James Lee, Alex Hodi and Justin Scoggins. He believes another title opportunity could follow, but has not been promised one. Against Wada, he respects the clinch and takedown defense, while intending to use his shooting threat to create a knockout.

Brooks’ championship route explains the stakes

ONE’s career record traces the American’s championship breakthrough to December 2022, when he took the strawweight belt from Joshua Pacio. Their March 2024 rematch ended very differently: an illegal slam disqualified Brooks and returned the championship to Pacio. That was not a conventional submission or knockout loss, and it is a separate episode from their later meeting.

After Pacio suffered a torn ACL, Brooks fought Gustavo Balart for the interim championship in August 2024. He finished Balart with a first-round rear-naked choke. The promotion’s results table then records a split-decision defeat against Reece McLaren, a second-round TKO loss to Pacio and a second-round submission defeat against Mansur Malachiev. Those results give concrete context to the difficult spell he describes, without treating his latest confidence as proof that the problems are solved.

The original written interview also contains his dismissive prediction about the championship headliners: he expects to beat both in the future. That remains Brooks’ assessment, not an announced next fight.

Brooks’ wrestling foundation predates those title fights. His official biography records an unbeaten senior season and an Indiana state high-school championship in 2012. After moving into MMA, he began his professional career with 12 consecutive victories. That background helps explain why takedowns remain central to his plan, even when he is talking about a knockout.

ONE’s official event faceoff video includes Brooks and Wada alongside other athletes on Wednesday’s card.

NO WORDS NEEDED 🥶 The stars of ONE SAMURAI 5 come face-to-face in some intense staredowns! Which showdown are you most excited for?#ONESAMURAI5 | Wed Nov 18 at 5:30PM JST/3:30AM ET

🌍 Subscribe to The Inner Circle at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv and watch ONE Samurai 5 FREE!

🇯🇵… pic.twitter.com/iVHVpappPL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2026

Wada brings a different kind of grappling experience

Wada’s official biography describes a route through karate and high-school judo before he moved to Tokyo and trained at Yoshida Dojo. He began his professional career with 18 bantamweight appearances, then found greater success after moving down to flyweight. The promotion credits him with an 11-1 stretch and two DEEP flyweight championships before his arrival in ONE.

His current ONE record lists a split-decision victory over Seiichiro Ito at ONE SAMURAI 1 as his latest result, following decision defeats against Avazbek Kholmirzaev and Sanzhar Zakirov. That recent ledger is more useful than assuming an experienced opponent is automatically an easy comeback assignment. MiddleEasy’s separate Wada interview coverage examines the veteran’s own perspective on the matchup.

The official event listing places their strawweight MMA contest at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 18. Joshua Pacio defends the strawweight championship against Keito Yamakita on the same card. Brooks has a return bout to complete first; the title fight and any subsequent matchmaking remain separate matters.