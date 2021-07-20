Jared Cannonier: ‘I Plan On Being The Next Person In Line’ For Israel Adesanya With A Win Over Kelvin Gastelum

When Paulo Costa was forced out of his bout with Jared Cannonier, Kelvin Gastelum agreed to step up and take the fight. This makes no difference to Jared, who plans on letting his hands fly either way.

Cannonier showed no hesitation taking the fight with Gastelum after a reported contract dispute led to Costa being pulled from the card. After having his arm broken early against Robert Whittaker, Jared is just excited for the opportunity to get back in the cage and work his way back to title contention.

Speaking with MiddleEasy, Jared explained that while Paulo and Kelvin are two different fighters, with completely different styles, his gameplan will essentially be the same: throw hands and try to get the knockout. In fact, he says that he plans on making Kelvin resort to his wrestling skills, because he expects to get the better of the striking exchanges.

“Kelvin Gastelum is a formidable opponent, just by name. I respect the man a lot, I respect what he’s done, I respect the energy he brings into his fights,” Cannonier said. “I feel like I have the striking advantage. Me personally, I think I have a different presence in the Octagon, in a fight in general. It’s an indomitable presence, if you will. So I’m interested to see how he deals with it. He’s going to make his adjustments, and then I’m going to make some more adjustments. I’m definitely going to put my hands on him, I’m going to try to not get hit by him. I want to hit and not get hit, and I want to come out of there with not one scratch, no broken limbs or s—t like that. “I want to go out there and put him away quick, fast, and in a hurry,” Cannonier added. “Wherever the fight goes is where I intend to finish the fight. That’s always my intent… “I’m just ready to go in there and throw some hands. That’s what’s going to happen. No matter what happens, no matter where it goes… I assume he’s going to have to wrestle. Because when the fire starts coming in, what else can you do? The best option for you is to wrestle.”

What Does A Win Do For Jared Cannonier?

This is a very big fight for Jared Cannonier, who is looking to get back into title contention after things did not go his way against Robert Whittaker. As it stands, Whitaker is expected to have a rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, although a date has not been set for this fight.

If Jared gets a win over Kelvin, he is not necessarily expecting to leapfrog Robert Whitaker. While he would welcome the title shot, he expects to have to wait for his turn to come.

“I plan on being the next person in line. When they see what I do to whoever’s in front of me, that’s it. Give that man a title is what they’re going to say. That’s all they can say. I plan on destroying everybody, so whoever is next in line gets destroyed, plain and simple,” Cannonier explained. “I’m not here to take nobody’s spot, I’m here to claim my spot. So when I do what I do in August, whatever the UFC says about that is what they say about that. If they offer me the title shot I’m going to say hell the f—k yeah. It is what it is. “I personally believe that Robert is next in line for the title shot. But if they offer me the fight I’m not going to sit here and say ‘No you should offer it to Robert,'” Cannonier continued. “No, give me that. I’ll take that. Thank you. And then Robert can get me next, we can do it again. That’d be a good story too. It’ll suck for Robert if he has to wait, but that’ll be a good story.”

Jared Cannonier is set to face off against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 34, on August 21st. If he is successful here, it would not be surprising to see him get the next title shot at 185lb.