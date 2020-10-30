UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz is searching for his next opponent. Similar to Jon Jones, Jan must not be too impressed with the 205lb division because he’s calling out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. According to Jan, he heard Adesanya wants to face him next. So, he took to social media to grant Israel’s request.

Jan Blachowicz is the UFC’s newest Light Heavyweight champion. After Blachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes by TKO in the 2nd round, his home country of Poland immediately erupted with excitement. Even former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk showed her excitement for her fellow countrymen as the first male Polish UFC champion. Upon arriving back in Poland, Blachowicz was approached by a horde of amped fans as if he was an absolute rockstar.

Jan Calls Out Adesanya

A new rockstar welcoming deserves a rockstar, box office opponent. So, Blachowicz took to Twitter to accept a request from Adesanya.

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let's do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys,” wrote Jan.

Adesanya was hoping to face Jarod Cannonier if he was able to get past Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. However, Whittaker defeated Cannonier, putting a wrinkle in Izzy’s plans. Now that the Middleweight division has yet to produce a contender that Adesanya has yet to defeat, it raises the question of who Adesanya should fight next.

Change of Plans

A long time rivalry with Jon Jones made fans assume that Adesanya would move up to the light heavyweight division anyway. But, now that Jones has vacated the light heavyweight title with heavyweight title aspirations, the move yet again put a halt to plans.

Now that Jan is champion, Adesanya could be on the quest for double champion status. At least until middleweight produces a legitimate contender.