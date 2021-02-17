Jan Blachowicz Predicts Second Round Head Kick KO Over Israel Adesanya

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz is looking to use his legendary Polish power against 185lb champ Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He thinks that this fight will end in relatively quick and devastating fashion.

When Blachowicz was fighting Dominick Reyes for the vacant 205lb strap, few expected him to leave victorious, simply due to how close Reyes’s fight with Jon Jones was. Yet he did just that, using his power to get the second round knockout.

There were a few contenders in line at light heavyweight for the new champ to face. However the UFC decided to give middleweight champ Israel Adesanya the chance to become a highly coveted champ-champ, as the two will face off at UFC 259.

Jan Blachowicz Is Prepared For Izzy’s Style

In this fight on March 6th, Jan Blachowicz is looking to be the first man to beat Israel Adesanya in MMA. Speaking in a recent interview he explained that he is looking to do this by bringing in some excellent sparring partners to emulate Izzy’s unique style.

“When we watch his fights we try to find his weakness. Also, we watch his best fights to find out what we have to be careful of, but also we see holes where we can put my fist on his face,” Blachowicz said. “We looking to have a good gameplan for him. We know that he is a really good stand-up fighter, really good striking, really fast, good footwork. He’s got his own style, but we are ready for that. “We found good sparring partners. They try to simulate him, and they do a really good job. I’ve got a good camp, good sparring partners, good sparring sessions, so I’m going to be ready for everything that he’s got for me.”

Predicting The Fight

As much as Jan Blachowicz is going to be prepared, he is excited for this clash. In fact, when asked to give a prediction for the fight, he made it clear that he thinks things will end rather quickly.

“I see KO in second round, left high kick to his head. This is what I see,” Blachowicz explained. “I see it always, when I hit someone, like ‘Okay he feels it. This time he feels it.’ Then they start slowing down, and they have respect for me and I know this fight will be mine, they will lose. That is what I see when I hit people… “I believe in myself. I believe in my power. I believe I can beat him, and I will. And I promise you he will feel the legendary Polish Power.”

How do you see Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya going down? Can The Last Stylebender handle the legendary Polish Power?