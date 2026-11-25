Jan Blachowicz has renewed his pursuit of a fight with Jiri Prochazka, addressing the former light heavyweight champion directly after their respective losses to Navajo Stirling. The Polish veteran issued the challenge on X on November 24, three days after Stirling stopped Prochazka in the UFC Qatar main event.

The proposed matchup would bring together two former holders of the same championship whose paths have repeatedly crossed outside the cage. This time, Blachowicz made his appeal without attaching a title demand or naming a particular event, keeping the message focused on the opponent he wants.

“Jura… Let’s fight. Now or never.”

Blachowicz tagged Prochazka’s account in the post, published at 12:51 p.m. UTC. It did not give a date, venue or contractual terms, and should not be confused with a UFC bout announcement. The message establishes his interest; it does not establish that the other fighter has agreed.

Stirling is the immediate link between them

Prochazka’s most recent appearance ended at 4:58 of the second round in Doha on November 21. Stirling knocked him out with a right hand, closing the show at ABHA Arena and extending his unbeaten professional record to 12-0. The result was the New Zealander’s seventh consecutive UFC victory.

That followed Stirling’s first-round stoppage of Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade on August 1. The official result lists a TKO by strikes at 2:56. Blachowicz had troubled him early with a jab, but Stirling recovered, landed a right hand and followed with ground strikes to end the contest.

Those outcomes give the callout a different setting from the championship discussions that previously surrounded this pairing. Neither man would be approaching the proposed contest off a win over their common opponent. Stirling has instead moved ahead of both, with his latest knockout in Qatar providing the immediate backdrop.

A discussion that goes back to their title years

There is a specific history behind Blachowicz’s choice. In July 2022, after Prochazka won the belt, the two exchanged written messages about his next defense. Blachowicz challenged the champion’s decision to prioritize Glover Teixeira, referring back to Prochazka identifying him as a major challenge.

Prochazka answered that giving Teixeira another fight was a matter of honor and duty. That public disagreement over the Teixeira rematch left the Polish contender outside the proposed championship pairing rather than opposite the new titleholder.

Teixeira connects their title reigns as well. Blachowicz won the vacant championship against Dominick Reyes in September 2020 and defended it against Israel Adesanya before losing to Teixeira in October 2021. Prochazka then submitted the Brazilian in the fifth round at UFC 275 in June 2022.

The planned Teixeira rematch never took place. Prochazka suffered a shoulder injury and vacated the championship in November 2022. Blachowicz instead faced Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt at UFC 282 that December, with their bout ending in a draw. The latest challenge returns to a different unresolved matchup from that period, rather than announcing another championship opportunity.