UFC Fight Night 164 Results: Jan Blachowicz Edges Out Jacare Souza (Highlights)

Jan Blachowicz Split Decisions Jacare Souza After Five Rounds In Enemy Territory

UFC Fight Night 164 is taking place live now (Saturday, November 16, 2019) from inside Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. Welcome to the main event of the evening, where the former KSW champion Jan Blachowicz welcomes grappling phenom and the former Strikeforce 185-pound kingpin Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in his light heavyweight debut.

Jan Blachowicz is in red gloves and red trunks, while Jacare Souza sports blue gloves. The referee in charge of this 205-pound fight is Kevin MacDonald. Fighters shake hands before the battle. We’re underway!

Round 1

Inside leg kick for Blachowicz. Jacare misses with a devastating overhand right, he goes for a takedown. Fighters are clinched up against the cage, the Pole defends well. Foot stomp for Jacare, Jan starts to circle into open space.

Jacare missed with a big hook but delivers a leg kick. Head kick Blachowicz, but a great block by the Brazilian fighter. Jacare clinches up with his opponent, now fighters trade knees. 10-9 Jacare.

Round 2

Inside leg kick Blachowicz. And another one. Overhand right Jacare, but Blachowicz sticks to the leg kicks. Both fighters are swinging but no hard strikes.

Heavy leg kick Jacare, Blachowicz fires back with a kick to the thigh. The fighters clinch up, and Jacare is trying to take his opponent to the ground. Foot stomps scores for Jacare, and he delivers another knee to the mid-section. Fighters separate. Body kick is blocked, Blachowicz pumps the jab.

Jan misses with a wide hook, but Jacare delivers a wonderful straight right in return. Wheel kick Blachowicz missed. 10-9 Jacare.

Round 3

Outside leg kick for Blachowicz, Jacare fires back with a leg kick. Another kick to the thigh Blachowicz, Jacare misses with a right hand, but a jab lands for the Pole.

Blachowicz attacks with a flurry of punches but a good jab by Jacare stops his combo. Jacare closes the distance, presses Jan against the fence. Body knees Blachowicz, and a big right hand on the break. Leg kick is checked by Souza. Blachowicz keeps pumping jabs.

Jan spins off the fence, Souza lands a great leg kick. Superb right-hand Jacare, but Blachowicz fires back with a punch, blocked by the Brazilian. 10-9 Blachowicz.

Round 4

Head kick miss Blachowicz. Jacare stays away from the opponent’s jab well. Blachowicz’s jab is countered by a teep kick.

Jacare clinches up, the fighters are on the fence. It seems the crowd is unhappy. Fighters finally break off the cage. Big calf kick lands for Jacare Souza, the Pole felt that!

Jab Blachowicz, but Souza successfully block his body kick attempt. Another head kick ends up in Souza’s guard. Calf kick Blachowicz. Head kick attempt. I’d say 10-9 Blachowicz.

Round 5

Jacare blocks another head kick attempt. The Brazilian clinches up and presses the Pole against the cage again. He stomps Jan’s foot over and over. Jan breaks apart, throws punches. 1-2 punching combo misses and Souza circles well. Head kick miss Blachowicz, but a kick to the thigh lands.

Another kick to the leg by Jan, Jacare tries to fire back with a low kick but misses the mark. Uppercut Blachowicz, Jacare close in the distance again. A flurry of punches by Jan, it seems Souza was knocked down for a second! Jab and leg kick for Blachowicz. I think 10-9 Blachowicz, unsure.

Final Result: Jan Blachowicz defeats Ronaldo Souza via Split Decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Here are the highlights:

We go the distance! How'd you score it between Blachowicz and Jacare? #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/yJb3rh76pp — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2019

Jan Blachowicz improves the score to 25-8 MMA, 8-5 UFC, Ronaldo Souza drops to 26-8, 1 NC MMA; 9-5 UFC.