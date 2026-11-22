James Gallagher has announced his retirement from professional MMA, saying circumstances beyond his control have brought his fighting career to an end. The Irish fighter published his decision in a written Instagram statement on November 22.

Gallagher said he still wants to compete, but unspecified stipulations have prevented him from continuing. He did not identify the people or organizations involved, explain those restrictions, or give a date for a fuller account.

“This isn’t the ending I chose.”

Gallagher thanks the people behind his career

He recalled joining Bellator at 18, representing Ireland, appearing at Madison Square Garden and drawing crowds at Dublin’s 3Arena. He also acknowledged the injuries, weight cuts, training camps and family time behind his career, thanked his supporters, and said he has no regrets about facing his opponents.

Gallagher said his ambitions outside the cage remain intact and promised to speak when he can.

The statement does not disclose a contract dispute, medical restriction or sanction. Gallagher offered no comeback date or next competitive assignment. His promise to explain more later leaves the specific cause of his retirement unresolved, rather than establishing any of those possibilities.

A submission-heavy career across several promotions

Sherdog’s professional record lists Gallagher at 13-4, with ten victories by submission and three by decision. His most recent appearance was an April 12 loss to Kazumasa Majima at RIZIN Landmark 13, where an arm-triangle choke ended the contest at 2:35 of the third round.

That followed a second-round armbar victory over Fabricio Soares at 971 Fighting Championship in June 2025. Before that appearance, Gallagher lost a unanimous decision to Leandro Higo in Belfast in March 2024, having edged James Gonzalez by split decision at Bellator 298 in August 2023.

His earlier Bellator run included submission wins over Anthony Taylor, Kirill Medvedovsky and Chinzo Machida. Ricky Bandejas handed him his first professional defeat in August 2018; Gallagher then won four consecutive fights before Patrick Mix submitted him in November 2021.

His professional debut came in October 2015 against Denis Ahern. He won his first seven professional contests, including his Bellator debut against Mike Cutting in London in July 2016, before suffering the Bandejas defeat two years later.

One of those rebound performances was his first-round victory over Roman Salazar in Dublin. MiddleEasy’s contemporary report described Salazar taking Gallagher down before Gallagher secured a guillotine and forced the quick submission in front of the home crowd.

Gallagher’s earlier decision win over Jeremiah Labiano also belongs to that earlier Bellator chapter, rather than the circumstances surrounding his new announcement.