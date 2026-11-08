Jakob Nedoh To Defend FNC Title Against Tom Breese In Rijeka Rematch

Jakob Nedoh will put his FNC light heavyweight championship on the line against the man who beat him in his promotional debut. The Slovenian champion faces Tom Breese at FNC 36 on December 19 in Rijeka, Croatia.

Fight Nation Championship announced the rematch on November 4, naming Dvorana Mladosti as the venue for its year-ending show. Kamil Kraska will also defend his welterweight title against Laureano Staropoli, giving the event two championship bouts.

Breese already holds a first-round win over Nedoh

Their first meeting took place at FNC 22 on April 12, 2025, in Ljubljana. Breese won by heel hook at 1:39 of the opening round. The promotion’s official record lists that contest as Nedoh’s first FNC appearance, making this a return to an opponent who stopped his initial arrival in the organization.

Nedoh subsequently beat Lucas Alsina before challenging Matej Batinic for the belt. That title fight headlined FNC 29 in Ljubljana on April 11, 2026. Nedoh won a split decision after five rounds, taking the championship over the full 25-minute distance rather than through a stoppage.

His earlier career included a PFL Europe tournament championship in December 2023 and a move into PFL’s global season. That campaign included a 2024 loss to Impa Kasanganay. The FNC belt now puts a different prize into his second meeting with Breese.

Breese’s route back to Nedoh has included both a setback and a quick rebound. FNC records a submission loss to Emiliano Sordi at FNC 25, followed by a rear-naked-choke victory over Marcin Prachnio at FNC 32 in Osijek on June 20. The latter finish came at 1:04 of the first round.

The English challenger also has UFC experience, including a performance-bonus win over Dan Kelly in Liverpool. In Rijeka, however, the relevant benchmark is his own previous victory over the current FNC champion. The official replay below is from their April 2025 fight, not footage of the upcoming rematch.

Another belt is at stake in Rijeka

Kraska and Staropoli arrive with unbeaten FNC records, although they have taken different routes to this title match. The promotion lists Kraska at 4-0 in its cage and 15-3 overall. His most recent listed victory was a second-round TKO of Ivica Truscek at FNC 31.

Staropoli is listed at 2-0 in FNC and 15-7 overall, with promotional wins over Nazhand and Bahnik. The Argentine’s earlier UFC run included a victory over former title challenger Thiago Alves. He now has a chance to turn his two-win start in FNC into a championship.

All four of Kraska’s listed FNC victories have come inside the distance: three by TKO and one by arm-triangle submission against Cavalcanti. Staropoli’s two wins are both listed as knockouts, with a spinning elbow credited against Bahnik. The champion and challenger therefore bring finishing records into the welterweight title bout, rather than an unbeaten promotional run built only on judges’ decisions.

Rijeka’s Tiriel Luka Abramovic will meet Bartlomiej Gladkowicz in the third announced matchup. FNC’s November 4 release said eight additional fights would complete the show and reported that half the venue’s capacity sold within three hours. Those are the promotion’s announcement-time figures, not a fresh ticket-availability update.